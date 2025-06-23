Bola Ahmed Tinubu Passes ECOWAS Chairmanship to Sierra Leone’s Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has been appointed as the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, following the end of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two-term leadership of the regional bloc.

The handover took place at the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority in Abuja, where President Tinubu formally passed the emblem of leadership to his successor. The event brought together West African leaders and key stakeholders.

President Tinubu, who began his tenure as Chair in July 2023 in Guinea-Bissau and was re-elected a year later in Abuja, described his time in office as a profound honour and privilege. He thanked his fellow Heads of State for the trust they placed in him and expressed confidence that the region would continue on the path of peace, stability, and prosperity.

“As I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment and optimism for the future of West Africa,” he said in his final address. “I remain confident that with the continued cooperation of all its members, ECOWAS will scale greater heights in our collective pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity for our people and our region.”

During his time as Chair, President Tinubu focused on addressing the region’s political and security challenges while pushing for stronger economic integration. He noted that ECOWAS must find a balance between promoting regional trade and confronting instability and governance issues.

In his acceptance speech, President Julius Maada Bio commended Tinubu for laying a solid foundation for peace and economic recovery. He shared four priorities for his leadership: restoring constitutional order and strengthening democracy, improving security cooperation, advancing economic integration, and boosting institutional credibility.

President Bio acknowledged the complex challenges facing West Africa, from terrorism and political instability to transnational crime and youth unrest. He also highlighted the growing demand from citizens for transparency, accountability, and inclusion.