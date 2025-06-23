Metallic Gold Is Having a Moment and Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Its Muse

If you’ve been scrolling lately and wondering what colour deserves a spot on your moodboard, make room for metallic gold. Sarah Jakes Roberts just made the case in a way that feels both regal and refreshingly modern. One look at her latest outfit and you’ll see why this colour belongs in your wardrobe.

In a recent post, she wore a strapless metallic dress that looked like something out of a fashion editor’s dream. It had two big rose details stitched onto the front, creating this cool, sculpted effect that made the whole thing feel extra special.

Her hair was styled long with loose curls and straight-across bangs, and with pointed gold heels and a high-gloss manicure, the whole look landed somewhere between futuristic glamour and Sunday best, and it worked.

