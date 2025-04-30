Connect with us

Bishop T.D. Jakes Hands Over The Potter’s House to Sarah Jakes Roberts & Touré Roberts

Tolani Alli Joins the World Bank to Shape Global Development Narratives

"I’m Still Healing, But My Healing is Beautiful:" Omowunmi Dada on Pain, Surgery & Getting Back Up

Matthias & Matthew Busoye Share the Story Behind Their First Class Graduation

64 Hours, Guinness World Record! Tunde Onakoya & Shawn Martinez Take Chess History to New Heights

Cheers to Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim! Celebrating a Life of Grace and Purpose

Tunde Onakoya’s 70-Hour Chess Marathon: 17 Hours In & Going Strong | Watch Live & Support

TIME 100: Mo Abudu, President Duma Boko, Kwame Onwuachi & More Africans Among Most Influential People of 2025

Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa & Kenya’s Benard Biwott Win the 2025 Paris Marathon

“Olamide Signed Me on WhatsApp” – Fireboy DML Talks Music & the Message That Changed Everything

Bishop T.D. Jakes has officially handed over the reins of The Potter’s House to his daughter Sarah Roberts and her husband Touré Roberts, continuing a powerful family legacy in faith leadership.
Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes, the long-standing Senior Pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, has officially handed over leadership of the megachurch to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts.

The announcement was made during Sunday service and livestreamed via the church’s platform. After nearly five decades in ministry, Bishop Jakes’ decision marks a significant transition in the church’s history.

“This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth,” he told the congregation. “I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn’t an ending, it’s an expansion.”

The move follows a personal turning point for the Bishop, who shared that he suffered a heart attack in November. Referencing that experience, he said, “I’ve seen too many men build something and stay so long that they kill what they built. I cannot afford to risk something happening to me and you be sheep without a shepherd.”

Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts lead ONE | A Potter’s House Church and have played active roles within the wider ministry. According to Bishop Jakes, the couple had already taken on operational leadership responsibilities since November.

With the official transition, Bishop Jakes said he will focus on other ministry efforts and community work, while continuing to preach. The Potter’s House moves into a new chapter under the leadership of Sarah and Touré Roberts, marking a new chapter in the church’s nearly 30-year history.

Watch the video and see photos from the handing-over ceremony below

