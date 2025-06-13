DJ Cuppy Joins Gates Foundation’s 2025 Goalkeepers for Work in Education and Equity

Some exciting news! Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has been selected as a 2025 Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation. The philanthropist and disc jockey shared the news recently, expressing her pride at being “in the mix with legends driving the SDGs.”

DJ Cuppy has long been involved in humanitarian work. Just last year, she launched the Cuppy Fund, a philanthropic initiative aimed at providing financial support to talented African students pursuing their education at New York University (NYU).

And earlier this year in May, she was invited to perform at a Bill Gates event in honour of Africa Day. Reflecting on the moment, she described it as surreal and expressed gratitude that her “small DJ talent” continues to take her around the world. She gave all the glory to God.

“I’ve been selected as a 2025 UK Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation,” Cuppy wrote on LinkedIn. “Why do I think Goalkeepers are important? Well, when passionate people from every corner of the world come together with purpose, real change becomes unstoppable.”