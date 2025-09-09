Sweetness Overload! The Otedola Women Look Gorgeous in This Family Wedding Photo

Maybe, or even definitely, this is one of the loveliest photographs you’ll encounter today.

And we’re talking about Tolani‘s gorgeous snap of the Otedola ladies at Temi’s traditional wedding ceremony. There’s something so heartwarming about seeing the whole squad together – mum and her three girls all glammed up and celebrating love. The coordination is absolutely perfect without feeling forced.

Let’s start with how Mum Nana came through with that stunning brown aso-oke. The geometric patterns are gorgeous, and those coral beads connecting her to the girls’ colour scheme? Chef’s kiss. That gele styling is giving us all the traditional glamour we need.

The sisters absolutely nailed the coordination game without looking like they raided the same wardrobe. Tolani and Cuppy both went for coral lace but made it their own – Tolani with those beautiful sheer sleeves, and Cuppy serving legs with that high slit. The floral embroidery on both pieces is just lovely.

And bride-to-be Temi kept it classy in white with that dreamy off-shoulder design. Those flowing sleeves are giving us modern princess vibes, and don’t get us started on that statement silver necklace. What’s making us smile most is how naturally they all fit together. Each gele styled differently but somehow working perfectly as a group.

Tolani also had the sweetest words for her sister, writing: “My Temiloluwa… Is it biased for me to say that you are the most beautiful bride I have EVER seen?!! I love you beyond words & seeing you happy fills my whole heart.”

See more photos below