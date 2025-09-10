Connect with us

Liquorose and Ini Edo Just Gave Us Two Completely Different Ways to Do Glam

Glamour takes two forms with Liquorose’s silver sequin gown and Ini Edo’s floral couture dress.
If anyone knows how to keep fashion interesting, it’s Liquorose and Ini Edo. Their latest looks are proof that glamour doesn’t come in one form — it’s all about attitude.

Liquorose opted for a gown that was all sharp lines and liquid shine, its silver sequins arranged like mirrored tiles across a figure-skimming silhouette. The halter neckline, accented with a fringe detail, added movement, while her sleek pixie cut and simple earrings kept the focus on the dress’s sculptural quality.

Then there’s Ini Edo, whose look was all about soft detail. Her white gown featured three-dimensional floral appliqués placed like blooms across a fitted lace bodice, flowing into a high-low hemline that moved beautifully as she walked. She styled it with a single strand of pearls and metallic heels, a pairing that balanced romance with modernity.

These two fashion queens gave us futuristic glamour and soft romance in one night, and we’re not choosing a favourite.

