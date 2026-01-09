Nollywood Films to Watch in Cinemas Now and Coming Soon

If you thought our first cinema guide covered it all, think again. The beauty of Nollywood right now is that the talent is simply relentless. Our producers and actors are constantly pushing boundaries, proving that the industry is in a golden era of storytelling that deserves every bit of your attention. From holiday scandals to high-stakes thrillers, there is so much brilliance on the big screen that we just had to come back with a part two.

Whether you are looking for a weekend outing or something to anticipate for your next payday, these films are proof that our stories are worth watching, and frankly, watching over again.

A Very Dirty Christmas

Ini Edo takes centre stage as both producer and star in this holiday drama that is a far cry from your typical festive cheer. The film dives deep into the “messy” reality of family dynamics when a young woman named Jade suddenly goes missing on Christmas Eve. As her sisters, played by the brilliant Nancy Isime and Eucharia Anunobi, scramble to find her, a mountain of buried secrets begins to surface. With standout performances from Lateef Adedimeji and Femi Branch, the movie is an emotional rollercoaster that explores what happens when the perfect family facade finally cracks under pressure.

This Is Not a Nollywood Movie

Directed by the legendary Wale Ojo, this meta-comedy serves as both a love letter and a cheeky critique of the Nigerian film industry. Ojo stars as a struggling director whose desperate attempt at a comeback goes hilariously wrong when he actually gets kidnapped, turning his life into the very “zany” movie plot he was trying to film. The cast is a brilliant mix of veterans and new-age icons, including Bimbo Akintola, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Broda Shaggi, and even Hanks Anuku, making it a riotous, self-aware celebration of Nollywood’s unique charm.

Alive Till Dawn

Prepare yourself for a genre-bending experience because Uzor Arukwe is bringing something entirely fresh to the cinema with what is being hailed as Nigeria’s first major zombie survival thriller. Landing in theatres on 30 January, the film follows a mismatched group of survivors, including a police officer and ex-convicts, who find themselves trapped in a building during a terrifying viral outbreak in Abuja. Starring alongside Sunshine Rosman and Chisom Agoawuike, Arukwe delivers a high-octane performance that shifts the Nollywood narrative into the world of horror and suspense, making it a must-watch for anyone craving a shot of adrenaline.

Everything Is New Again

For those who prefer a soulful, romantic escape, Inkblot Productions is set to release this tender age-gap drama on 30 January. The story explores the complexities of second chances and the life-altering shifts that occur when two people find an unexpected connection against the backdrop of social expectations. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Desmond Elliot, Mercy Aigbe, and Nancy Isime, alongside rising stars like Vine Olugu and Angel Unigwe. It is a beautifully shot piece that promises to be the perfect “date night” movie to close out the month.