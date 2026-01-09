You’ve Never Seen Braids Like This! Susan “Susy” Oludele Just Raised the Bar

Connect with us

Renowned for styling Beyoncé and Solange, Nigerian-American artist Susan ‘Susy’ Oludele has created a new braided crown that is part sculpture, part hairstyle.
If there is one person who knows how to make hair do the impossible, it is Susan “Susy” Oludele. The celebrity hair artist, who literally gave us Beyoncé’s iconic “Lemonade” braids, has just debuted a new look on an albino model that is essentially a 3D sculpture made of hair.

Forget everything you know about traditional box braids. For this project, Susy used blonde extensions to build an architectural updo that looks like stacked geometric cubes. The braids aren’t just styled; they are engineered into a gravity-defying tower that sits like a crown. It is a bold, futuristic take on African braiding that proves why she is the go-to for stars like Solange, Zoë Kravitz, and Megan Thee Stallion.

To keep the focus on the hair, the model’s beauty look is stripped back but effective. A classic red matte lip provides a sharp pop of colour against her skin, while chunky gold rectangular earrings and a heavy link chain add a bit of luxury to the mix.

Susy’s ability to pull off these “visual stunts” comes from a deep-rooted history. Born in the Bronx to Nigerian parents, she started braiding at just nine years old after her mother told her she was too tired to do her hair anymore and she’d have to “figure it out” herself. That “figuring it out” led her from “YouTube University” to opening her own Hair by Susy salons in Brooklyn and LA. She has gone from being homeless and working at McDonald’s to becoming a global authority on Black hair, even selling an “Albino Royalty” poster series that celebrates this exact blend of albinism and art.

