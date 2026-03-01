Connect with us

Green with Envy! Dede Ashiogwu Stuns in Mint Asooke for the “Mothers of Chibok” Premiere

BBNaija star Dede Ashiogwu stepped out at the Mothers of Chibok documentary premiere wearing a mint green Asooke co-ord featuring a wide-sleeve fringed cropped top and matching floor-length skirt, styled with a cream Bottega Veneta clutch and white florals in her hair.


Published

4 hours ago

 on

Mint green has never had a better night. Dede Ashiogwu walked into the “Mothers of Chibok” documentary premiere last night and reminded everyone in the room that dressing with intention is its own form of showing up for a story that deserves to be taken seriously.

The look is a woven co-ord set, wide-sleeve cropped top and a floor-length skirt in a textured mint green fabric with a subtle grid pattern running through it. The sleeves are the first thing that stops you. Wide, dramatic, fringed at the cuff in a way that moves every time she does and carries a distinctly Nigerian design character that feels completely deliberate. The skirt mirrors the fringe at the hem and the two pieces together build a silhouette that is structured and very much dressed for the occasion.

She carried a woven cream Bottega Veneta clutch with a gold key charm, kept the jewellery minimal with small gold earrings and a ring, and styled her hair in a sleek low bun with two large white florals at the side that softened the look without taking anything away from it. Clean makeup, subtle eye, nude lip.

For a night built around one of Nigeria’s most important untold stories, Dede Ashiogwu dressed like she understood the assignment without anyone having to say it.

See more looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashiogwu Precious (@dede_ashiogwu)

