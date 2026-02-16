Miss Nigeria 2026 Begins with a Beauty & Fashion Fair Celebrating Women “Made of More”

Something exciting is brewing for 2026, and it begins in Lagos.

The Miss Nigeria Organisation has announced the launch of the Miss Nigeria Beauty and Fashion Fair, set to take place on March 22nd and 23rd, 2026, at the Eko Hotel. More than just a two-day event, the fair marks the official start of the Miss Nigeria 2026 season — a year-long journey to crown the next queen under the theme, “She is Made of More.”

If there’s one thing Miss Nigeria has consistently stood for, it’s substance. For decades, the platform has spotlighted women who have gone on to lead, build, create and advocate across industries — from business and medicine to the arts and activism. The “She is Made of More” campaign leans fully into that legacy, celebrating women whose impact stretches far beyond the runway, while inviting a new generation to step boldly into their own power.

This year’s fair also nods to heritage in a meaningful way. In a thoughtful collaboration, the event will be hosted alongside the prestigious Daily Times Young Designer of the Year competition, a platform that has helped shape some of Nigeria’s most respected names in fashion, including Folorunsho Alakija. Bringing both institutions together creates a dynamic space where beauty, fashion and enterprise intersect, offering young creatives and entrepreneurs room to be seen, discovered and supported.

Speaking on the launch, the Chairman of the Miss Nigeria Organisation, Rita Dominic, shared:

We are thrilled to kick off the Miss Nigeria 2026 season with the Beauty and Fashion Fair. This event is more than just a celebration of beauty and fashion; it is a testament to the strength, resilience, and boundless potential of Nigerians, both men and women. Through the Miss Nigeria 2026 ‘She is Made of More’ campaign and the subsequent ‘Nigerians are Made of More’ campaign, we are not just crowning a queen; we are empowering a generation of leaders who will shape the future of our nation and the world.

Across its long history as Nigeria’s oldest beauty pageant, Miss Nigeria has evolved into more than a crown and sash. It remains deeply rooted in promoting culture, heritage and values, while creating opportunities for young women to grow into leaders and change-makers. The Beauty and Fashion Fair continues that tradition, offering a vibrant space where attendees can discover emerging brands, connect with industry figures and engage with stories of ambition, creativity and purpose.

For young designers, aspiring queens and anyone curious about the future of Nigerian fashion and leadership, this is where the 2026 journey begins. Registration details are available via the official Miss Nigeria social media platforms.