BNWeekInReview: The Enthralling Stories You Missed This Week

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in September.

President Buhari Pays Tribute to Legendary Sir Victor Uwaifo with Notable Achievements following His Passing

Exclusive Chat with Reminisce on His Role as Makanaki in “King of Boys: The Return of the King”

Alexx Ekubo gets Honorary Doctorate Degree from ISCG Benin University

Folorunsho Alakija takes Media Room Hub through her Journey to 70 as she Covers its August 2021 Issue

Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III Honoured on the Cover of TheWill Downtown Magazine’s New Edition

Oby Ezekwesili Joins Yale Jackson Institute as Senior Fellow

Khafi shares five things she learned about breastfeeding as a first-time mum

2 Extra Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze! Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Bose Omolayo & Ejike Lucy Add to Nigeria’s Medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Funmi Akintade: You Need to Know the 3Ws Of Content Writing

Basketmouth Shares First Photo of His New Baby Girl & She Is Beyond Adorable

This Author is Teaching Out-of-School Children How to Combat COVID-19 With New Book

“The Rocketeer” is Coming to Disney+ with David & Jessica Oyelowo as the Producers

See Official Poster for Toyin Abraham’s “The Ghost and The Tout Too” + Go Behind the Scenes

#BNCreativesCorner: Hammed Okunade is Expressing his Creative Personality Through “Hingees”

The Official Teaser for Kunle Afolayan’s “Swallow” starring Eniola ‘Niyola’ Akinbo, Deyemi Okanlanwon is Here

Aww! See the First Photos of Gideon & Chidera Okeke’s Son Kaobi

#BNxBBNaija6: 10 Questions With Maria on Her Time in Biggie’s House & Top 5 Predictions

#BNxBBNaija6: Sammie Answers 10 Questions about his Eviction + thoughts on Angel, Saga & other Housemates

#BNxBBNaija Recap Show: ‘Motunde & IK Nwosu discuss Ships, Triangles & more in Episode 5

5 Things You Must Know about Auditions for “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship”

Funke Akindele Bello had Mercy Johnson-Okojie Tearing Up in Episode 4 of “Mercy’s Menu” Season 2

