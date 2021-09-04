Features
#BNWeekInReview: The Enthralling Stories You Missed This Week
It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in September.
President Buhari Pays Tribute to Legendary Sir Victor Uwaifo with Notable Achievements following His Passing
Exclusive Chat with Reminisce on His Role as Makanaki in “King of Boys: The Return of the King”
Alexx Ekubo gets Honorary Doctorate Degree from ISCG Benin University
Folorunsho Alakija takes Media Room Hub through her Journey to 70 as she Covers its August 2021 Issue
Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III Honoured on the Cover of TheWill Downtown Magazine’s New Edition
Oby Ezekwesili Joins Yale Jackson Institute as Senior Fellow
Khafi shares five things she learned about breastfeeding as a first-time mum
2 Extra Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze! Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Bose Omolayo & Ejike Lucy Add to Nigeria’s Medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Funmi Akintade: You Need to Know the 3Ws Of Content Writing
Basketmouth Shares First Photo of His New Baby Girl & She Is Beyond Adorable
This Author is Teaching Out-of-School Children How to Combat COVID-19 With New Book
“The Rocketeer” is Coming to Disney+ with David & Jessica Oyelowo as the Producers
See Official Poster for Toyin Abraham’s “The Ghost and The Tout Too” + Go Behind the Scenes
#BNCreativesCorner: Hammed Okunade is Expressing his Creative Personality Through “Hingees”
The Official Teaser for Kunle Afolayan’s “Swallow” starring Eniola ‘Niyola’ Akinbo, Deyemi Okanlanwon is Here
Aww! See the First Photos of Gideon & Chidera Okeke’s Son Kaobi
#BNxBBNaija6: 10 Questions With Maria on Her Time in Biggie’s House & Top 5 Predictions
#BNxBBNaija6: Sammie Answers 10 Questions about his Eviction + thoughts on Angel, Saga & other Housemates
#BNxBBNaija6: Get to Know JMK a Little More with this 10 Questions Interview
Malik Doesn’t Mind Paying Black Tax But He’s Become the Family ATM
#BNxBBNaija Recap Show: ‘Motunde & IK Nwosu discuss Ships, Triangles & more in Episode 5
5 Things You Must Know about Auditions for “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship”
Funke Akindele Bello had Mercy Johnson-Okojie Tearing Up in Episode 4 of “Mercy’s Menu” Season 2
20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride
Prince Odi Okojie threw Mercy Johnson a Surprise All-White Anniversary/Birthday Party Fit for a Queen
Listen to Drake & Tems’ New Afrobeat Collabo “Fountain”
It’s a Wrap! EbonyLife Studios x Netflix’s Nigerian Original Film “Blood Sisters” Completes Filming