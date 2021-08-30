Khafi shares five things she learned about breastfeeding as a first-time mum

a

Khafi aka ‘A Cup of Khafi’ is back!

This is her first vlog in a long time, and on this episode, she had a special guest, her newborn boy.

She shares everything she feels you should know about breastfeeding in this episode of her vlog. She discovered that nursing helps new moms lose weight, that there is something known as breastfeeding craving, and that as a new mother, your breast might leak at any time.

Watch the vlog below