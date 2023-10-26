“Shade Corner” is Back on Accelerate TV with Brand New Hosts | Watch Episode 1

Accelerate TV’s popular talk show “Shade Corner” released its 6th season premiere episode, introducing its new hosts, Amanda Nwoye (aka Sweetness), Ayo Lawal, Charles Ugochukwu Born, Samuel Onot Eku, and Tolu Thompson.

Shade Corner has revolutionized talk shows with its candid conversations, unapologetic humour, and fearless commentary on modern life, pop culture, and more.

Watch episode one below:

New episodes of the uproarious talk show will air every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel and on the Accelerate Plus app, where the new hosts will take you on a journey filled with laughter, wit, and unforgettable moments.