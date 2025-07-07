Tony Elumelu’s Triplets Just Graduated and the Family Photos Are Seriously So Cute

Tony Elumelu’s triplet daughters have officially graduated from high school — and the celebration was all love, light and champagne toasts.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the Nigerian business mogul gave us a glimpse into the family’s joy-filled moment. The first photo shows the triplets, in floral summer dresses, standing side by side with big smiles.

As the carousel continued, we got a glimpse of the entire family soaking in the moment. Tony is seen walking alongside his wife, Awele Elumelu, each holding a glass of champagne. Awele wore a flowing purple maxi dress with a tiered skirt and soft abstract patterns, while Tony kept it classic in a white short-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, and black slides.

The triplets are also pictured with their parents and older sister, and later, just with their dad. The final photo shows Awele raising a glass of champagne, a quiet toast to a big milestone.

“Congratulations to our #TOETriplets on their high school graduation 🎓 and prize awards. Next stop, Uni!” Tony captioned the post.

