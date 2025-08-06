Tony Elumelu Makes a Black & White Suit Look Like a Power Move

Connect with us

Style

From boardrooms to timelines, Tony Elumelu’s black-and-white moment is executive style done right.
Suits, anyone? In all black and white? Tony Elumelu just stepped out looking like every boardroom’s dream. He recently shared a photo that feels like a masterclass in making serious style feel completely effortless.

The suit, a classic black two-button with notched lapels, is fitted but never restrictive. The trousers fall with just the right break, tailored with an eye for balance rather than trend. It’s businesswear at its most considered.

He pairs it with a white shirt and black tie, a combination that resists reinvention because it simply doesn’t need it. Black aviator sunglasses nod at contemporary flair, but never shout. The polished leather shoes finish it all off.

And the shoes are black leather and well polished. Just that clean, put-together finish that says he’s got somewhere important to be, and a few billion-dollar decisions to make on the way.

