Shine Rosman Glows Like Golden Hour in Fiery Orange & Sculptural Gele

We’re hitting pause on everything just to take in the sheer beauty of Shine Rosman’s latest fashion serve.

The “To Kill A Monkey” star completely shuts it down in a dress that’s basically a golden hour glow in fabric form. The top half shimmers with layers of gold sequins, while the bottom half blazes in a fiery orange that hugs her figure to perfection.

And wait till you see the sleeves.They’re bold, winged, and unapologetically dramatic, in the best way possible. Her gele is just as statuesque and perfectly sculpted, commanding attention. To finish, Rosman layers on beaded necklaces, just because we can sparkle and slay at the same time.

See more photos below