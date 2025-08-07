Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Shine Rosman Glows Like Golden Hour in Fiery Orange & Sculptural Gele

Beauty Scoop

This Monochrome Shot of Tolani Otedola Is What Serenity Looks Like

Beauty Scoop

Olivia Yacé Will Represent Côte d’Ivoire at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

Beauty Scoop

These Post-Birthday Photos of Chlöe Bailey Are Giving Major Fashion Inspiration

Beauty Living Music Scoop

Buzzed, Bronzed & Unbothered! Angélique Kidjo’s Birthday Beauty Hits Different

Beauty Living Scoop

That Bone Structure? Rita Dominic at 50 Is Giving Legacy Beauty

Beauty Events Promotions

Celebrating 50 Years of La Roche-Posay: Inside The Skincare Experience at Ikeja City Mall

Beauty Scoop

Toke Makinwa’s Look Has Us Taking Notes | Yes to Yellow Nails, Plum Top & Side-Swept Waves

Beauty Scoop Style

Simone Ashley Channels Futuristic Royalty in Sculpted Gold Balmain for the F1 Premiere

Beauty Inspired Promotions

The Podcast You Didn’t Know You Needed as a Beauty Entrepreneur by Layo Ogunbanwo

Beauty

Shine Rosman Glows Like Golden Hour in Fiery Orange & Sculptural Gele

Shine Rosman’s sparkly gold and orange dress is a total slay!

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

We’re hitting pause on everything just to take in the sheer beauty of Shine Rosman’s latest fashion serve.

The “To Kill A Monkey” star completely shuts it down in a dress that’s basically a golden hour glow in fabric form. The top half shimmers with layers of gold sequins, while the bottom half blazes in a fiery orange that hugs her figure to perfection.

And wait till you see the sleeves.They’re bold, winged, and unapologetically dramatic, in the best way possible. Her gele is just as statuesque and perfectly sculpted, commanding attention. To finish, Rosman layers on beaded necklaces, just because we can sparkle and slay at the same time.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunshine Rosman (@shine_rosman)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php