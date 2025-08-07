10 Big Brother Naija Stars You Should Know Right Now

Every year, Big Brother Naija opens its doors to a fresh group of housemates, each one stepping into the spotlight with dreams as varied as their personalities. The show has become more than a momentary escape for viewers; it’s a stage where talent, charisma, and ambition are put on display.

While not everyone stays in the public eye, some housemates find their rhythm quickly, navigating fame with intention and turning brief reality TV exposure into meaningful careers. Whether it’s in film, fashion, music, business, or advocacy, these former housemates continue to evolve in ways that feel both personal and public, their growth unfolding right before us.

This list gathers ten standout BBNaija alumni who have made their presence felt long after their season ended. Their journeys are just as impressive as they’re layered, ongoing, and worth paying attention to.

If you’re not already following their stories, now is a good time to start.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Season 1 – 2006)

Any conversation about Big Brother Naija alumni inevitably begins with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Though he is now the face of the show as its long-time host, his journey started inside the house itself. Ebuka was a housemate in the first season of BBNaija, where he finished in eighth place. He didn’t win, but what followed was a steady climb into media stardom.

Over the years, he has become a trusted voice in entertainment and a presence in fashion, establishing himself as one of the most successful names to emerge from the show.

Mercy Eke (Season 4 – Pepper Dem & Season 8 – All Stars)

Mercy Eke made headlines as the first woman to win Big Brother Naija, claiming victory in 2019. Known for her flair, ambition and business savvy, she has since expanded her influence as an entrepreneur, actress and media personality.

Mercy received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Dressed Female in 2020, and played the role of Jackie in the Netflix series “Shanty Town.” In 2023, she returned for BBNaija All Stars, where she finished as first runner-up, reminding fans why she remains such a magnetic figure.

OkuSaga Adeoluwa (Season 6 – Shine Ya Eye)

Saga’s path into the spotlight began with a career in engineering before his artistic side took centre stage. A hyperrealist artist and actor, Saga brought creative energy to BBNaija Season 6. Since leaving the show, he has featured in productions like “The Men’s Club” and is set to appear in the series “Anikulapo.”

In an interview with BellaNaija, he spoke candidly about embracing all his passions rather than choosing just one. His social media is a window into his many talents, from his art to his fashion choices.

Erica Nlewedim (Season 5 – Lockdown)

Erica Nlewedim became one of the most talked-about housemates of her season, connecting with audiences through her charisma and vulnerability. But her journey began long before BBNaija. In 2014, she competed in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant, where she won the Miss Photogenic title.

Today, she is known as an actress and commercial model with a growing filmography and an ever-loyal fan base who refer to her, fittingly, as the ‘Star Girl.’

Bamike ‘Bam Bam’ Adebuniyan (Season 3 – Double Wahala)

Bam Bam first auditioned for BBNaija in Abuja and then again in Lagos before finally making it into the Double Wahala season. It was inside the house she met her husband, Tope ‘Teddy A‘ Adebuniyan. She’s built an impressive career in film and theatre, with roles in “Foreigner’s God,” “Collision Course,” “House of Ga’a,” and the romantic hit “Love in Every Word.”

She’s also graced major stage productions like “Fela’s Republic & the Kalakuta Queens” and “Moremi: The Musical,” showcasing her range as a performer.

Tobi Bakre (Season 3 – Double Wahala)

Tobi Bakre rose to fame as a finalist in the 2018 Double Wahala season. He made his breakout acting debut as Andy in “Sugar Rush” (2019) and has since carved a niche for himself in thrillers and action films like “The Blood Covenant” and “Brotherhood.”

His compelling performance as Obalola in “Gangs of Lagos” placed him at the heart of Amazon Prime Video’s first African Original. A University of Lagos graduate, Tobi won the 2023 AMVCA award for Best Actor in a Drama for “Brotherhood” and continues to push boundaries with every role.

Diane Russet (Season 4 – Pepper Dem)

Diane Russet has carved out a space for herself in Nollywood as a filmmaker and producer. Known for projects like “Therapist,” “Bayi,” and “There is Something Wrong with the Bamideles,” her work is marked by emotional depth and strong narratives.

In 2023, her series “Ricordi” won Best Original Drama Series at the AMVCAs.

Elozonam Ogbolu (Season 4 – Pepper Dem)

Elozonam came into the spotlight during the Pepper Dem season, but his creative journey began in advertising. With over six years of experience as an agency producer, he honed his storytelling craft behind the scenes before stepping in front of the camera.

Today, Elozonam seamlessly blends voice acting, directing, and content creation into a dynamic career marked by precision and creativity. In 2023, he co-won the AMVCA award for Best Online Social Content Creator alongside Kie-kie.

Last year, he released the series “My Name Is Zozo,” where he wore two hats, serving as both the producer and lead actor.

Liquorose (Season 6 – Shine Ya Eye)

Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, was already a familiar face in the dance world before BBNaija. A member of the Girls Got Bold crew, she entered the Shine Ya Eye season with a loyal fan base and left as its first runner-up.

Since then, she has added acting to her resume, appearing in titles like “Lisabi: The Uprising,” “Seeking Justice,” and “Out in the Darkness.” Known for her bold style, Liquorose won the Amstel Malta Sleek MVP award for her AMVCA 2025 look, sharing the honour with Akin Faminu.

Cee-C (Season 3 – Double Wahala & Season 8 – All Stars)

Cynthia Nwadiora, widely known as Cee-C, is a lawyer and actress who first captivated BBNaija audiences in 2018. Finishing as first runner-up in Double Wahala, she returned for the All Stars season in 2023, placing third overall.