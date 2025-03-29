“I Feel Honoured”: BamBam on the Success of ‘Love in Every Word’ | #BNMeetTheStar

In this edition of Meet the Star, our segment spotlighting Nollywood’s brightest talents, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bambam), tells us everything about her role in ‘Love In Every Word,’ the latest YouTube blockbuster by Omoni Oboli. She plays Chioma, aka Achalugo alongside Uzor Arukwe as Obiora, aka Odogwu. She shares her surprise at the film’s overwhelming reception, her experience on set, insights into her roles in ‘House of Ga’a,’ ‘Collision Course,’ and more.

Previously, we caught up with Uzee Usman, who took us through his multilingual journey in Kannywood and mainstream Nollywood. He shared insights on his role in ‘Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre Season 2,’ working alongside Funke Akindele in the record-breaking blockbuster ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ his love for Kano, and more.

Hi Bambam. Thank you for being our BN Meet the Star for March, and congratulations on your latest film, ‘Love in Every Word. ‘ How does it feel to be part of such a successful project?

I feel honoured, favoured, and truly blessed. More than ever, I’m deeply aware of God’s endless love and how mindful He is of me. I know now, without a doubt, that the steps of the righteous are ordered by the Lord. He places you in the right space, at the right time, with the right people.

I’ll never forget the day I slid into Omoni Oboli’s DMs and said, “Hi, Mama. I love your work. I admire what you do, and I look forward to working with you soon.” Moments later, she replied: “Hi, BamBam. I actually saw you in Collision Course. You know what? Send me your number, my team will reach out.”

And that was the start of my journey with her. I admire her deeply, I look up to her, and she has been nothing short of amazing.

It’s a dream come true for me. I remember working in House Bar as a brand and marketing personnel, watching ‘Colombiana,’ and thinking, I love this woman. I definitely want to act.

I’ve always been passionate about film, so I started auditioning in Abuja. I went for a few movie auditions but didn’t make it. I also auditioned to be a TV presenter, then did voice-over acting for a BBC drama in Abuja for about two years. Eventually, I thought, maybe I should go to film school, maybe then people will take me seriously. So, I resigned from my job, moved to Lagos, and applied to the Royal Arts Academy.

I was one of the best students in my batch, alongside Raphael Anthony. After graduating, the Big Brother audition came up, and a few of us went for it. God was merciful, and I got selected.

I went to Big Brother because I wanted to be seen by the right people, people who would recognise and appreciate my talent as an actor and pay me what I was worth. After film school, I did a few auditions, but the pay was terrible. ₦10,000, ₦5,000, maybe ₦40,000 here and there. When you’re not well-known, the pay is discouraging.

After all the work and struggle of moving to Lagos with friends, I wanted my talent to be recognised. I wanted to be paid what I deserved and to soar, delivering quality entertainment and performances.

I remember people saying they didn’t enjoy Nollywood movies because the acting felt flat, the storytelling was dull, and only comedy was trending. But I knew it was possible to be a phenomenal actor, to truly kill it. So, I chose to do things differently, and God breathed on it. I found purpose in acting, and now, seeing the world celebrate my work, my talent, and the skills I’ve honed over the years is truly fulfilling. I’m grateful to God for this recognition.

That’s so inspiring, so what was your favourite scene in ‘Love In Every Word’ to shoot, and how was the experience working alongside Uzor Arukwe, Omoni Oboli, and the rest of the cast?

My favourite scene to shoot was when he brought the ogene players to get my number. That was my all-time favourite. I remember we had so many issues on set that day.

They had paid a guy to come and drum the ogene, but he disappeared, and we couldn’t reach him. We experienced a lot of delays and almost thought we wouldn’t be able to shoot that scene. Everyone was worried. Gracified held it down, and Auntie Omoni and the team reached out to different people.

We practically shook Lagos looking for a replacement, and eventually, we found a group of guys who played the ogene with Uzor. By then, we were losing daylight and losing our minds, but somehow, it turned out to be one of the best scenes.

Working with Uzor was a breath of fresh air. There’s nothing like sparring with an excellent actor. Your worst nightmare is coming fully prepared, only to be paired with someone who has no idea what they’re doing. It’s stressful, draining, and can affect your own performance. But with him, it was effortless. He’s a perfectionist, a professional, and truly great at his craft, so our synergy was seamless.

And, of course, Auntie Omoni and the team always put their best foot forward. They listen to the actors and are willing to make adjustments to ensure everything works. It’s always an incredible experience working with them.

You’ve starred in a lot of YouTube films recently. What draws you to these projects and is this a new direction for your acting career?

What draws me to a project is always the story, not the platform. Every role I take on is an opportunity to give my all and fully embody the character. Acting isn’t just a career for me, it’s what I live for.

As for whether this marks a new direction for me, I’d say no. Before working with YouTube Movies, I performed in stage plays with BAP Productions in Lagos and South Africa, as well as with The Doyenne Circle in Abuja, alongside Aunty Joke Silva, Chi Girl, and Kate Henshaw.

Many people don’t realise that I’m a theatre-trained actor who can sing, dance, and act. I consider myself a triple threat.

What matters most to me is having opportunities to do what I love, no matter the platform. Whether audiences are watching me on YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, or in the cinema, I want them to see me at my very best.

Beyond YouTube, I’m also featured in ‘Collision Course’ and ‘House of Ga’a’ on Netflix, among other projects. My goal is to keep creating great work so that the right people recognise my talent and find me valuable enough to collaborate with.

And talking about ‘Collision Course,’ your performance was incredibly impressive

Thank you! My performance in ‘Collision Course’ was a refreshing experience. A few people have recognised my talent and drive, and for that, I will always be grateful. I will forever celebrate and remain loyal to the women who have given me opportunities.

For young women aspiring to break into Nollywood, what’s the best piece of advice you received on your acting journey that you’d pass on to them?

The best advice I’d give any woman trying to break into Nollywood is this: when you get that one opportunity to perform, give it everything you’ve got. You never know if you’ll get another chance. That one moment is your audition tape, it’s what people will see, and it’s what will make them ask, Who is that?

When I did ‘House of Ga’a,’ I didn’t have many speaking lines, but I made sure my presence was felt. If you’re in the background, don’t just sit there, use every moment to show your skills. Every chance you get, make it count.

Train, train, train. Watch movies you love, study key scenes, and reenact them. Record yourself, watch it back, and be your own biggest critic. Surround yourself with people who will give honest feedback, because you never know when your next opportunity will come.

And when that opportunity comes, understand this: until there’s more structure in our industry, acting alone may not be enough to sustain you. Work isn’t always consistent, except for platforms like YouTube, which now provide some level of residual income. If you have two or three projects there, you can start seeing steady earnings. But beyond that, always have something on the side. Don’t assume that one big break means you’ve arrived.

Since ‘House of Ga’a,’ I haven’t landed another blockbuster role, aside from the YouTube films that have come my way. And I am BamBam. So, with these few points of mine, be passionate about your craft, love what you do, and deliver when given the chance.

Create short clips, record monologues, and seek feedback. Take corrections, use AI tools to refine your skills, and always be learning. Keep practicing, keep sharpening. Because when the knife is sharp enough, it will cut. And when your time comes, you’ll be ready.

Beyond acting, you juggle multiple roles—entrepreneur, wife, mother, influencer—and we know you can sing too! What’s one thing about you that would surprise people?

Beyond acting, what’s something that would shock people about me? Well, let’s just say time will tell. I see myself as an onion with many layers, constantly evolving. There’s so much more to me than meets the eye.

I’m deep. A profound lover of God. My experience of the supernatural is unique, something I navigate in my own way. But beyond that, I’ll leave some things unsaid, for now.

What might truly surprise people is the depth of my mind. How sound and grounded I am beyond what’s visible on the surface. Those who get the chance to have a real one-on-one with me? That’s when they’ll really see.

If your life right now could be described as a meal, what would it be and why?

Maybe a buffet? A very, very interesting one. That’s a tough question, to be honest.

But if I had to choose, I’d say a rich, fresh salad. The kind packed with slices of tangerine, oranges, passion fruit, and a mix of nuts. When I make my salads, they’re a rich combination of greens, carrots, cucumbers, olives, and cheese.

So maybe a really well-done salad, chef’s kiss! Or perhaps a buffet, because, honestly, my life is full of different, unexpected elements. I might need to start researching my answers for you all going forward.

When you’re not on set or busy with family duties, what’s something you love doing that brings you joy?

When I’m not on set or busy with family, my favourite thing to do is worship. I love being alone, centering my thoughts on the beauty and majesty of God. That, for me, is the best place to be.

I love dwelling in God’s presence. It’s healing, therapeutic, like a complete factory reset for my soul. I could stay there forever, just basking in His glory and majesty. It’s the most satisfying place to be.

When I’m not worshiping, I enjoy spending time with my kids. They’re so fun and entertaining. I also love singing, painting, taking long walks on the beach, and having deep, cerebral conversations.

I appreciate being around people with depth. People who are whole in themselves. The kind of conversations where you walk away feeling enriched, where there’s a true exchange of knowledge and essence. That, to me, is deeply satisfying.

What’s that one song you absolutely can’t go a day without listening to?

Can we do two songs instead? First is ‘Holy Forever’ by Bethel Music and Cece Winans. The second is ‘Favour’ by Lawrence Oyor. Oh, I love those songs so much.

What’s next for Bambam? What should we be on the lookout for?

A lot! I’ve recently partnered with some industry powerhouses to create solutions for the entertainment industry. That project is almost ready, and I can’t wait to share it.

I’ve been through a lot in this film industry. I’ve paid my dues and continue to do so. Now, I’m ready to give back in a meaningful way. It’s about time! And I can’t wait for you all to see this side of me soon.

I’d say, “watch this space,” but first, I want to take a moment to celebrate Bolanle Austen–Peters, Omoni Oboli, and everyone who has taken a chance on me, believed in me, and given me a platform to showcase my talent to the world. I’m truly grateful.

Above all, I thank God for allowing people to see His daughter and the gifts He has given me. My prayer has always been to die empty, and that is exactly what I intend to do.

Photo Credits: BamBam