Power, Betrayal & Legacy... Watch the Trailer of Bolanle Austen-Peters' "House of Ga'a"

Bolanle Austen-Peters‘ historical biopic, “House of Ga’a,” is gearing up for its Netflix premiere on July 26th. Set in the 18th century, the biopic explores the rise and fall of Bashorun Ga’a, a ruthless kingmaker who wielded power through deceit and voodoo. However, his reign is tragically cut short by a shocking betrayal.

“House of Ga’a” is not just about one man. It’s an exploration of power, treachery, and the legacy left behind. The film sheds light on the Oyo Empire and the legendary figure of Bashorun Ga’a.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters and co-produced with Joseph Umoibom, “House Of Ga’a” stars, Femi Branch, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Seun Akindele, Mike Afolarin, Jide Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, Teddy A, Bambam, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, Yemi Blaq, Juliana Olayode, Bimbo Manuel, Gbenga Titiloye, Kunle Coker, Dele Odule, Adeniyi Johnson, Gabriel Afolayan and Stan Nze.

Watch the trailer below: