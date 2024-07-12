Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on “Spa With Osas”

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Falz joins Osas Ighodaro on “Spa With Osas,” a show dedicated to self-care, self-love, and self-awareness, where Osas and her guests explore some of Nigeria’s most luxurious spas.

Fresh off surgery, Falz explains his newfound appreciation for self-care. He emphasises how the body changes as we reach 30, highlighting the importance of proper rest and sleep.

Their wellness journey begins with detoxifying shots of ugu, lemon, and apple juice. They then embark on a spa tour, followed by a relaxing soak in the warm tub and a rejuvenating massage.

Watch here:

