Connect with us

BN TV Music

Maleek Berry Releases New Single "Secrets" with Music Video

Beauty BN TV Music

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Power, Betrayal & Legacy... Watch the Trailer of Bolanle Austen-Peters' "House of Ga'a"

Beauty BN TV

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

BN TV Events Style Weddings

Slay Your Destination Wedding Guest 'Assignments' with These Outfits from 6 Nigerian Designers

BN TV Living

Frank Itom Opens Up About Therapy & Career Shift on Chude Jideonwo's #WithChude

BN TV Career

Christian Romer Reveals How to Sidestep Midlife Crises on the "Road to Success" Podcast

BN TV Music

Taves Croons About City Love in New Single "In The City"

BN TV Music

Rema Champions His Roots & Afrobeats in New Album "HEIS" feat Shallipopi & Odumodublvck

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Omoni Oboli Opens a New Chapter for "Wives On Strike" in the Sequel "The Uprising"

BN TV

Maleek Berry Releases New Single “Secrets” with Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Recording artist and record producer, Maleek Berry has released a new single “Secrets,” with an accompanying music video. In “Secrets, Maleek Berry delves into the depths of intimacy and trust. The song unfolds as a heartfelt plea, where Maleek assures his love interest that her secrets are safe with him.

Through soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, he encourages her to open up without fear of judgment. The track resonates with themes of vulnerability and connection, capturing the essence of genuine emotional exploration in relationships.

Listen to the song below:

Watch the music video:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home

Yewande Jinadu: How Can HR Professionals Protect Their Mental Health Better?

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Respect, Malice & Other Stories

This Thing About Gossiping in Your Local Dialect

MKO Started His Journey in Lagos, Now He’s a Dubai Art Curator – Read About His Work & Life in Dubai
css.php