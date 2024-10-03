Maleek Berry & Ruger’s “Lately” Music Video Celebrates Love

Maleek Berry has officially unveiled the music video for his latest single, “Lately,” featuring Ruger.

This vibrant visual masterpiece is more than just a song; it’s an exploration of the intoxicating feelings of infatuation and desire that often accompany modern romance. In “Lately,” Maleek Berry and Ruger artfully convey their longing for a deeper connection, effortlessly blending vulnerability with playful flirtation.

The track highlights the thrill of newfound emotions while navigating the intricate landscape of love today. Their dynamic chemistry is palpable, as they share heartfelt sentiments about the complexities of attraction, making it relatable to anyone who has experienced the exhilarating highs and lows of romance.

Watch the music video below: