"I Wrote This Song for You & Because of You": Timi Dakolo's Sweet Birthday Gift to Busola

Published

6 mins ago

 on

 

Busola Dakolo is ringing in her 40th birthday in the sweetest way, and when you’re married to one of Nigeria’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, the celebration is bound to hit all the right notes—literally. Her husband, Timi Dakolo, decided to mark this milestone by doing what he does best: writing a song just for her.

In a sweet Instagram post, Timi shared a beautiful reel of Busola, where she gracefully strolls through a lush garden, draped in a stunning teal blue dress with a high slit. Her look was completed with elegant silver jewellery and dark shades, exuding effortless class as she soaked in the beauty of nature around her.

Timi’s caption paired with the reel was equally sweet, opening with the words,

They said if you fall in love with a Writer, you will never die because you would be found in pieces of their art.

so, I wrote this song for you and because of you.

To remind you that you are like the perfect.
See as you fine like 10 people . You stubborn and like to win arguments but I like am like that.

Make I no lie, sometimes I still look you and still can’t believe you are mine. Every other thing I want to say dey inside the song.

Oluwabusola @busoladakolo Happy birthday .

This is 40 and you carry graciously.

You can go and brag and tell the whole world your husband made this song on your 40th birthday.

I love you .

 

