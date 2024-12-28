A Night of Glamour and Gratitude: Keystone Bank’s Exclusive 2024 Customer Dinner

Keystone Bank hosted its exclusive 2024 Customer Dinner on December 13th at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. This elegant gathering, themed “Celebrating Partnerships,” brought together loyal customers, partners, and dignitaries to express sincere gratitude for their continued support and celebrate the strong relationships that have been built.

From the moment guests arrived, it was clear this was no ordinary occasion. The blue carpet shimmered with impeccable fashion, where Nigeria’s business and political elite exuded class and style. The venue’s luxurious blue and gold decor, paired with warm ambient lighting, set the tone for an extraordinary celebration of relationships and achievements.

The guest list boasted a distinguished assembly of dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Zamfara State Governor Dr. Dauda Lawal, and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Royalty was represented by the Emir of Zazzau, Mal. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Furthermore, the event was graced by prominent figures from various sectors, including:

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ode

Former Governor of Sokoto, Senator Aminu Tambuwal

Former Deputy Governor of Kano, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

Senator Iyiola Omisore

Senator Ben Murray Bruce

Senator Abdullahi Gumel

Polaris Bank CEO, Omokayode Lawal

CEO, Former IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu

Executive Vice President (EVP), Downstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Company , Alh. Isiyaku Abdullahi ,

, , Former NEMA DG, Alh. Sani Sidi

DG, Former Minister of Interior of Nigeria, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho

Chief Uju Ifejika

Chisco Transport CEO, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu

In her address, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman of Keystone Bank, expressed sincere gratitude to customers and stakeholders for their unwavering support. Acknowledging the significance of these relationships, she emphasized the bank’s commitment to nurturing trust and building strong personal connections.

We are very grateful. They have been with us throughout our journey, supporting us, believing in us, and placing so much trust in our vision.

Keystone Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Hassan Imam, echoed similar sentiments, celebrating the bank’s achievements over the past year. He highlighted groundbreaking CSR initiatives across 12 states and a remarkable 150% increase in account openings, demonstrating Keystone Bank’s innovative approach to banking and its impact on customers.

We have developed several products that have also been approved by the CBN. Monthly account opening has increased by over 150 per cent. In addition, under our Corporate Social Responsibility, working with the state governments, we set up the Keystone Bank Educational Support Initiative for the educational sector. In the first phase, we executed projects in 12 states: Lagos, Zamfara, Ekiti, Anambra, Katsina, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Kano, Benue and Borno states.

Guests were treated to a series of captivating performances throughout the evening. Timi Dakolo‘s soulful rendition set the tone, followed by an electrifying dance performance from the legendary Kaffy that captivated the audience. The energy reached its peak as BNXN took the stage, inspiring the crowd to dance and celebrate late into the night.

Keystone Bank’s 2024 Customer Dinner was an experience that went beyond the typical. The evening celebrated the enduring partnerships that have defined the bank’s legacy while showcasing its commitment to excellence. The evening, marked by captivating performances, exquisite cuisine, and impeccable style, showcased the bank’s commitment to excellence and provided a memorable experience for all in attendance.

