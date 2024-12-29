Empowering Women & Celebrating Resilience: WISCAR Hosts her 2024 Leadership and Mentoring Conference

On December 12th, 2024, Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) hosted its 14th Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference at the Muson Centre, Lagos. This highly anticipated event brought together influential leaders, accomplished professionals, and aspiring talents, all united in their commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women.

This year’s theme, “Fueling Resilience: Empowering Diversity for Economic Success,” emphasized the critical role of resilience and diversity in driving sustainable progress. The event served as a platform for women to share stories of triumph, lessons learned, and strategies for overcoming challenges, inspiring others to follow suit.

Speaking at the conference, Lagos State Governor; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

We remain steadfast in championing initiatives that empower women and promote gender equity. Together, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous future for Lagos and Nigeria, she stated.

Amina Oyagbola, Founder of WISCAR, articulated the organization’s enduring impact.

For 16 years, WISCAR has tirelessly elevated women into leadership roles through mentorship, career development, and advocacy. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, it’s vital to intensify efforts to close the gender equality gap, she said, emphasizing that WISCAR has mentored over 500 women across diverse sectors.

The conference celebrated several milestones, including the unveiling of The WISCAR Mentoring Book and the presentation of the Professor Grace Alele-Williams Alumni Impact Award to Dolapo Agbede, a renowned diversity and inclusion expert.

Agbede was lauded for her resilience and pioneering contributions to advancing inclusion in Africa.

Keynote speaker and 2024 Distinguished WISCAR Awardee, Funke Opeke, Founder of MainOne, shared her journey of resilience in revolutionizing Nigeria’s tech infrastructure.

The improbable is not always impossible, she remarked, quoting Nelson Mandela. “With determination, we can overcome barriers and achieve remarkable feats.

The event featured a variety of engaging activities, including a glamorous red carpet session, an inspiring founder’s speech, and thought-provoking panel discussions. Attendees also had the opportunity to network with industry leaders and peers, creating lasting connections in a supportive environment.

WISCAR’s annual conference has a reputation for hosting notable figures, and this year was no exception. With past speakers and distinguished awardees like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Mo Abudu, the conference continues to attract trailblazers to inspire and empower the next generation.

Notable guests this year included the First Lady of Kwara State, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, who unveiled The WISCAR Mentoring Book, alongside industry leaders such as Olumide Adeosun, Group Executive Director at Rainoil; Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Country Representative; and Odunayo (Moritiwon) Sanya, Executive Director at MTN Foundation.

As highlighted in the conference, mentorship remains a cornerstone of WISCAR’s mission. It provides a safe space for mentees to grow, fosters critical problem-solving skills, and models resilience in action. Mentorship equips women with the emotional intelligence and confidence needed to excel in their careers and lives.

The 2024 WISCAR conference was a celebration of resilience, diversity, and the transformative power of mentorship. It reaffirmed the importance of supporting one another to build a future where women can thrive and lead. Looking ahead, the stories, lessons, and connections forged during this event will continue to inspire and empower generations to come.

The event was supported by an extensive network of sponsors, including platinum sponsors First Bank, GTCo, and Pacific Holdings. The silver sponsors, which include Bank of Industry, FCMB, Stanbic IBTC, Coronation Merchant Bank, SNEPCo/SPDC and MTN Foundation, and a host of many more dignified sponsors like FSDH and Sterling Bank.

