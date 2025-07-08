This Romantic Eiffel Tower Proposal from Akin Faminu to Kiky Festus Will Melt Your Heart

Love is in the air! Can you feel it?

Fashion and lifestyle digital creator Akin Faminu just proposed to his partner Kiky Festus, and it happened in the love city of Paris. But guess what? We’re feeling the love all the way here in Nigeria.

Against the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, Akin planned the kind of proposal that feels straight out of a movie: a glowing red carpet, tall glass candle holders, red roses in full bloom, a live violinist, and one question that changed everything.

But before he got down on one knee, Akin took Kiky, and all of us watching, on an emotional journey:

Let me take your mind back a little bit to the 29th of June, 2022… That was the day on our first vacation in Dubai when I asked you to be my girlfriend. And that was the most life-changing decision of my life.

Three years and two days later, he made another life-changing decision — this time with a ring.

I love how you light up a room with your amazing personality… you’re stunning, you’re a superstar, my superstar.

And with that, he asked the question we were all waiting for: “Will you marry me?”

Kiky’s reaction was pure joy. From “Oh baby!” to “We’re engaged!” and “You did good!” — the moment was filled with all the laughter, excitement, and happy tears that come with true love.

She looked breathtaking in a deep red, strapless ruffled gown as they danced under the Paris sky. He popped a bottle of champagne, and the celebration officially began. Toasts were raised, the Eiffel Tower sparkled behind them, and the ring was stunning.

“Forever begins here, in the city of love,” Akin captioned the proposal video, adding a ring and heart emoji.

