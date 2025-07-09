Connect with us

Cardi B Came to Paris Fashion Week with a Crow and Couture You Can’t Unsee

Cardi B brought the drama to Paris in a crow-accompanied Schiaparelli gown and a jaw-dropping hooded look by Stéphane Rolland.

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Listen, no one’s surprised that Cardi B took over Paris Fashion Week. But what she’s doing in the couture space right now isn’t just headline-worthy. It’s full-on fashion storytelling.

She kicked things off at the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025 show wearing a look that barely fits into words. Imagine a black velvet gown with pearl fringe so dramatic it curves into a neckline that frames her head. Then add matching gloves. And then — oh, right — place a live crow on her hand. That’s how Cardi arrived at the Petit Palais, turning the moment into something that felt less like a runway arrival and more like the opening scene of a very stylish horror-fantasy film. She later joked on Instagram, calling her feathered companion “Crowdi B,” because of course she did.

If you thought that was the end of it, you were wrong. Cardi showed up the next day at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture show looking like a high-concept sculpture. Her outfit combined a sleek white top with a billowing black skirt and a hood so huge it looked like it was designed to block out negative vibes and paparazzi flashes in equal measure. Depending on your angle, the shape read as either a couture nun or a surrealist egg — and somehow, both interpretations worked. She kept her hair pulled back and wore no jewelry, letting the outfit do all the work, which it absolutely did.

What Cardi B is bringing to Paris right now isn’t just drama for drama’s sake. It’s fashion with a point of view, with humor, with actual weirdness — the good kind. She’s reminding everyone that couture doesn’t have to be delicate or polite. Sometimes it’s weird, wild, and holding a bird.

See the looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

