British Luxury Meets Lagos Glamour: Inside the Clive Christian Launch at Alara

On the evening of December 12, 2024, Clive Christian Perfume, a globally celebrated British fragrance house, hosted an exclusive launch event at Alara Lagos. The event showcased the brand’s heritage of opulence, blending history, artistry, and sensory experiences to create a truly memorable experience for guests.

Arriving at the chic venue, Lagos’s tastemakers were welcomed with fine cocktails and the soulful tunes of a live DJ, creating an atmosphere of refined glamour. Alara staff kicked off the event with a warm welcome, reflecting their pride in hosting Clive Christian.

Speaking at the launch, Alara’s representative, Imisi, remarked,

This partnership underscores Alara’s mission to bring global luxury experiences to our clientele. Clive Christian represents the pinnacle of perfumery, and we are delighted to share this with our audience. This is a milestone event, celebrating a brand that embodies artistry and luxury.

Clive Christian Perfume boasts a storied history, tracing its roots to the Crown Perfumery Company, which was founded in 1872 and became renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and iconic crown stopper, originally granted by Queen Victoria.

Earlier in the evening, Clive Christian’s representative, Tate Torongo, Regional Director of the UK, Africa & Europe, delivered a keynote address, sharing insights into the evolution of the brand. He recounted how its legacy extends even further back, to 1839, when the foundation for modern perfumery was laid by its predecessor, setting the stage for the artistry the brand continues to perfect today.

In his remarks, Torongo said,

Our perfumes are a reflection of timeless self-expression. From our early beginnings in 1839 to the innovation that revitalized the Crown Perfumery Company in 1872, Clive Christian has consistently crafted masterpieces from the rarest and most exquisite ingredients. Tonight, we honor this legacy by inviting you to experience these extraordinary creations firsthand.

Tanya Rupani, Clive Christian’s Luxury Brand Consultant, further elaborated on the brand’s significance, stating,

Luxury brands have an art of storytelling unfolding across all customer touchpoints, and I like to bridge that vision and reality. Clive Christian has so much heritage to build on but also embraces a very modern approach. This brand isn’t afraid to experiment and collaborate, which already demonstrates a younger mindset, while carrying forward an extraordinary legacy.

Throughout the evening, attendees immersed themselves in an exploration of the brand’s key collections, including the Original Collection, launched in 1999 as a tribute to classic perfumery, and the Crown Collection, which reimagines the scents that defined the company’s Victorian heritage. Other collections featured included the Private Collection, capturing deeply personal narratives through scent; the Noble Collection, inspired by art, architecture, and culture; and the Addictive Arts, which pushes boundaries with groundbreaking formulations.

Guests were treated to scent demonstrations that brought the stories of these fragrances to life. Many remarked on the luxurious use of rare ingredients, such as 50-year-aged Indian sandalwood and damask rose, which ensure every Clive Christian perfume stands apart for its complexity and elegance. Tanya Rupani noted,

This blend of storytelling, heritage, and modernity positions Clive Christian as a brand that invites connoisseurs to experience scents not just as perfumes, but as works of art designed for individuality.

One guest described the event as

a journey through history, heritage, and the artistry of perfumery—an unforgettable experience of British luxury brought to Lagos.

The Clive Christian Perfume launch event at Alara Lagos was a significant moment for the Lagos luxury scene. The event showcased the brand’s timeless craftsmanship and modern elegance, leaving an indelible mark on the city’s discerning clientele.

