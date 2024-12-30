Liquides Imaginaries and Scentified by Cascades Luxury Unveil Lunatique in Lagos

The atmosphere was nothing short of mesmerizing, with a black, white, and silver theme echoing the elegance and mystery of Lunatique. From the moment guests arrived, the evening embodied refinement, curiosity, and the thrill of sensory exploration. Guests were treated to an intimate journey through the story of Lunatique, a fragrance designed to reveal the hidden depths of one’s personality.

“Lunatique isn’t just a fragrance. It’s a bold statement; a journey of contrasts that invites you to embrace the hidden facets of yourself,” said Tanya Arupani, a Luxury Brand Consultant and the evening’s keynote speaker. She described the fragrance as a blend of dualities, much like the moon itself with an interplay of light and shadow that mirrors the complexities within us.

Beyond its star debut, the event offered guests the chance to experience some other iconic creations from Liquides Imaginaries, including Liquide, Desert Suave, Dom Rosa, Fortis, Sancti, and Bloody Wood. Each perfume display was meticulously crafted to immerse attendees in the brand’s world of high artistry and storytelling, making the launch as much about the brand’s ethos as it was about the product.

Speaking on the brand’s vision for Lunatique, Tate Torongo, Regional Director for Liquides Imaginaries, shared, “Liquides Imaginaries perfume is about the moon and how the beauty of the moon influences our life, our moods, and the things we do. It is a real encouragement to look into our deepest selves to discover the hidden side of our personalities.”

The night was not just a launch, it was an invitation. Guests engaged with sensory installations explored the art of fragrance-making and reflected on their inner worlds through the transformative storytelling of Lunatique.

“Every fragrance here feels like it has a soul,” shared one attendee. “Lunatique, in particular, captures something magnetic and almost otherworldly.”

Now available exclusively through Scentified by Cascades Luxury, this launch has reaffirmed Cascades’ position as a leader in luxury fragrance curation in Nigeria. Speaking on the launch, Derrick Chike Memeh, Director of Cascades Luxury, which operates 30 branches across Nigeria said,

“With Lunatique, Liquides Imaginaries has truly set a new benchmark in the world of niche fragrances. We are thrilled to bring this masterpiece to our discerning clientele.”

The fragrance is now available nationwide at Scentified outlets and online, inviting customers to discover the bold beauty of Lunatique for themselves.

Sponsored Content