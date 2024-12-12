Boadicea the Victorious ‘Defender’: Scentified by Cascades Luxury debuts her New Fragrance in Nigeria

The iconic British fragrance house Boadicea The Victorious has officially introduced its bold and captivating new fragrance, Defender, to the Nigerian market. The exclusive experiential launch event was held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos. It was a celebration of luxury, elegance, and olfactory innovation.

The star-studded event hosted by Scentified by Cascades Luxury, brought together a mix of Nigeria’s elite, corporate leaders, and luxury lifestyle connoisseurs.

The Defender fragrance, crafted by Kamila Lelakova, Boadicea’s first female perfumer, is a masterpiece of power, beauty, and individuality. Kamila’s vision for the fragrance was encapsulated in her words: “Power and beauty come together, forming a force that is inspiring to dare to be different.”

Defender by Boadicea The Victorious is an Oriental Floral fragrance for women and men. It is an imaginative blend of zesty ginger, grapefruit, and dark liquorice layered with honeyed cognac and red berry compote. Its heart beats with the allure of Night Blooming Jasmine, enriched by the smoky warmth of myrrh and earthy hay absolute—a nostalgic nod to Kamila’s rural childhood.

The base features a verdigris leather accord, paying homage to the tactile elegance of natural skins. Together, these elements create an unforgettable sensory journey, making Defender a fragrance of bold tenacity and emotional depth.

Speaking at the event, Jeremy Taylor, Group Commercial Director of Boadicea The Victorious, emphasized the experiential essence of luxury fragrances;

Fragrance is an extension of your personality. It enhances how you feel. Using a luxury perfume isn’t just about the product—it’s about engaging discerning customers in an experience.

The handmade craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology behind Defender marks a significant milestone in the luxury fragrance industry in West Africa, with the scent symbolizing both heritage and innovation.

We applaud the great partnership that we have with Scentified by Cascades Luxury, a company that shares our passion and values for delivering excellence in luxury fragrances. As our exclusive distributor in Nigeria, Cascades Luxury has collaborated with esteemed partners like Nail Studio, RJ4, Polo, Reeves and Scents, among others, to make the Boadicea the Victorious range of products accessible across the country, said Taylor.

The evening unfolded in a blend of sophistication and entertainment, with guests being serenaded to instrumental music. The event was graced by notable personalities, including Kate Obalim, who described Defender as “a very unique perfume that has become a personal favourite since I discovered it.”

Also, Trevor Henry extolled the fragrance, he said;

“The perfume blends with your skin. You need to experience it to truly interpret its brilliance. It’s an extension of who you are.”

Other distinguished guests included Chike Ogeah, Deborah Apampa, Idong Omo-Agege, and a host of other personalities from Nigeria’s corporate and social circles.

With a network of 28 stores across Nigeria, Scentified by Cascades Luxury provides one of the perfect platforms for discerning consumers to discover and appreciate the artistry of Defender by Boadicea The Victorious. Luxury lifestyle connoisseurs are set to embark on a journey of discovery, boldness, and individuality.

For more information on how to experience the magic of Defender by Boadicea The Victorious in Nigeria, visit the website.

