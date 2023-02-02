Connect with us

Promotions

Wakanow & ValueJet Soar to New Heights with Groundbreaking Partnership

Events News Promotions

Chasing Dreams, Igniting Passions: OOU Celebrates Four Decades of Lighting the Path to Success

Events Promotions

'Love, Dating and Marriage' host The 2023 Manual Conference on the need for Emotional Stability in a Relationship

Promotions

Become #TheExtraordinaryMe and Win a Phantom X2 in the Latest Social Media Challenge by Tecno Phantom X2 Series

Career Events News Promotions

AfricaNXT is Back for the 11th Edition | Register Here & Get the Full Schedule

Movies & TV News Promotions

Experience the World Like Never Before with Accelerate Plus's New Travel Show, “Your City, My View”

Events Promotions

With the aim of Tackling the Increased Breast Cancer Rate, Pearl Oncology hosts her Maiden Symposium in Nigeria | See More

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Relive the Inspiring Moments of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy Celebration with Sanicle Us, Cinergy, and Met Church Tulsa

Promotions

Glenfiddich Unveils M.I The Guy, Nancy Isime, and Mr Eazi as its Maverick Collaborators in the 'Where Next' Campaign

Events News Promotions

The Event Xperience Africa (Texa) holds Annual Conference to Encourage Profitability & New Markets | Here's How It Went

Promotions

Wakanow & ValueJet Soar to New Heights with Groundbreaking Partnership

Published

18 hours ago

 on

L-R: Oyedeji Ojo, Chief Technology Officer, Wakanow; Trevor Henry, Chief Commercial Officer, ValueJet; Adenike Macaulay, Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow Nigeria and Omololu Majekodunmi, Managing Director, ValueJet during the courtesy visit of the Wakanow team to ValueJet office to commence the partnership of both organizations at ValueJet Head Office, Ikeja GRA, Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria. January, 30th 2023. Wakanow, Africa’s foremost travel tech company, has today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with ValueJet, a Fly for Value Aviation Company and Nigeria’s newest domestic airline, to host ValueJet’s inventory on their website and increase local flight inventory available to local travelers.

This partnership is aligned with Wakanow’s aim of delivering access to all local flight inventory in real-time and an all-year-round flight schedule. It also showcases her continuous commitment to the development of the domestic travel industry in Nigeria.

ValueJet is the latest airline to partner with Wakanow, joining its network and enabling Wakanow-connected customers to find and use bespoke solutions to support their specific travel needs and requirements.  

While speaking about the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow Nigeria, Adenike Macaulay said,

“As the foremost travel tech company in Nigeria and West Africa, this partnership for us is a reinforcement of our commitment to give our customers the best and to remain the Number one distribution partner to our Nigerian Airlines. We are constantly innovating around our customers’ travel needs and partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that our customers enjoy a robust and seamless service offering.  Partnering with ValueJet who share in our vision of delivering a unique travel experience at a great value to our joint customers was certain.” 

While corroborating the CEO, the Group Chief Technology Officer, Wakanow Group, Oyedeji Ojo said,

“Wakanow, as a leader in the Nigerian travel industry, has continued to bring value to air travelers through collaborations. We’re delighted to welcome ValueJet as a Partner and together, we will serve our customers with great flight inventories and concentrate on creating enhanced traveler experiences across all customer touchpoints”

Speaking about the partnership, the Chief Commercial Officer of Value Jet, Trevor Henry said,

“We are happy to announce our strategic partnership with Wakanow, making history as the first travel company to provide ValueJet’s Live Inventory bookable in real-time thus enabling the delivery of a seamless booking experience for Wakanow and ValueJet’s customers. ”

Wakanow, Africa’s foremost travel tech agency, offers the best travel deals and experiences within the global travel industry to corporate and individual air travelers. 

R-L: Adenike Macaulay, Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow Nigeria and Omololu Majekodunmi, Managing Director, ValueJet during the courtesy visit of the Wakanow team to ValueJet office to commence the partnership of both organizations at ValueJet Head Office, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Sponsored Content

 

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Fostering Gender Equality in Politics and Governance

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving

Mfonobong Inyang: 2023 Elections Should Be about Strategic Interests, Not Identities
css.php