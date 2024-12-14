Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This ‘Sister of the Bride’ | WATCH

When African family meets fashion, expect a compelling spectacle. For her sister’s traditional wedding, stylish Obianujunwa (@mspetrovskyy on Instagram) turned heads in a custom TUBO gown that radiates sophisticated individuality.

The strapless corset bodice, adorned with intricate embellishments, showcased a flawless silhouette, while the cascading skirt—richly detailed with earthy-toned appliqués and golden floral accents—brought an opulent touch to the occasion.

Photographed beautifully by Timi & De Brains, the look was brought to life in a setting that enhanced its luxurious details. With subtle reflections and soft tones, the backdrop was just right.

No bridal party look is complete without a top-tier glam squad. Makeup Artists, Blessing Omagbemi of Studio Bibyonce & Peace Ibadin created a luminous, flawless makeup look that emphasised her striking features and complemented the warm tones of the dress while Touch of Ibee, styled her lovely blonde hair into an elegant updo which provided the perfect finishing touch.

Uju embodied the love and joy of the occasion in this show-stopping creation.

Check out a snippet of the glam process below:

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @mspetrovskyy

Dress: @tubo__

Makeup: @bibyonce & @peaceibadin_mua

Hairstylist: @touchofibee

Photography: @photokulture

Videography: @_avidstudio

