Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This ‘Sister of the Bride’ | WATCH

Published

36 mins ago

 on

When African family meets fashion, expect a compelling spectacle. For her sister’s traditional wedding, stylish Obianujunwa (@mspetrovskyy on Instagram) turned heads in a custom TUBO gown that radiates sophisticated individuality. 

The strapless corset bodice, adorned with intricate embellishments, showcased a flawless silhouette, while the cascading skirt—richly detailed with earthy-toned appliqués and golden floral accents—brought an opulent touch to the occasion.

Photographed beautifully by Timi & De Brains, the look was brought to life in a setting that enhanced its luxurious details. With subtle reflections and soft tones, the backdrop was just right.

No bridal party look is complete without a top-tier glam squad. Makeup Artists, Blessing Omagbemi of Studio Bibyonce & Peace Ibadin created a luminous, flawless makeup look that emphasised her striking features and complemented the warm tones of the dress while Touch of Ibee, styled her lovely blonde hair into an elegant updo which provided the perfect finishing touch.

Uju embodied the love and joy of the occasion in this show-stopping creation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uju (@mspetrovskyy)

Check out a snippet of the glam process below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blessing Omagbemi (@bibyonce)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUBO (@tubo__)

 

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @mspetrovskyy
Dress: @tubo__
Makeup: @bibyonce & @peaceibadin_mua
Hairstylist: @touchofibee
Photography: @photokulture
Videography: @_avidstudio

