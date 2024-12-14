Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Sibling Drama and an Unexpected Connection: Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Debut Episode of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Experience the Joy of Praise with Mercy Chinwo’s “We Move” Live Performance

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Has the Secret to Fried Rice That Stays Fresh for Hours

BN TV Music

Watch Timaya Enjoy Life to the Fullest in "Mase" Visuals

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington Share the Secrets Behind Their Creative Bond

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage Turns Up as a Big Spender in "Mega Money Mega" Video

BN TV Cuisine

Uzoms Kitchen's Salad with Balsamic Vinegar Dressing is the Perfect Addition to Your Holiday Feast

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Doechii Blazed Through 'The Late Show' With Powerful Performance & Enthralling Hair Art

BN TV Movies & TV

Get Ready for AY Makun's “The Waiter”: The Trailer is Here & it's Full of Suspense

BN TV

Sibling Drama and an Unexpected Connection: Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Debut Episode of “A Heart on the Line”

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

It all starts with Yomi (Ayoola Ayolola), a construction engineer who’s clearly not on the best terms with his brother, Dapo. Things heat up between them, but just when it seems like the drama might boil over, an emergency flips the script. Yomi’s pregnant sister-in-law needs urgent help, and that’s how he meets Dr. Ella (Mimi Chaka).

This is the captivating start to “A Heart on the Line,” a brand-new series directed and produced by Abimbola Craig, which just premiered on YouTube. The story dives into family relationships, unexpected twists, and the kind of connections that can change everything.

Speaking about the new series, Abimbola Craig shared,

This project has been a transformative experience, marked by immense growth and learning.

Over the past two years, I have had the privilege of wearing multiple hats, from spare heading the vision @thebluutv as Project Manager to stepping into the roles of Producer, Director, and Casting Director.

This journey has been demanding, yet profoundly rewarding. I am deeply proud of our collective achievement.

The series also stars Akin Lewis, Seun Akindele, Tomike Adeoye, Shalewa Ashafa, and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko.

Enjoy the first episode of “A Heart on the Line “below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php