Sibling Drama and an Unexpected Connection: Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Debut Episode of “A Heart on the Line”

It all starts with Yomi (Ayoola Ayolola), a construction engineer who’s clearly not on the best terms with his brother, Dapo. Things heat up between them, but just when it seems like the drama might boil over, an emergency flips the script. Yomi’s pregnant sister-in-law needs urgent help, and that’s how he meets Dr. Ella (Mimi Chaka).

This is the captivating start to “A Heart on the Line,” a brand-new series directed and produced by Abimbola Craig, which just premiered on YouTube. The story dives into family relationships, unexpected twists, and the kind of connections that can change everything.

Speaking about the new series, Abimbola Craig shared,

This project has been a transformative experience, marked by immense growth and learning. Over the past two years, I have had the privilege of wearing multiple hats, from spare heading the vision @thebluutv as Project Manager to stepping into the roles of Producer, Director, and Casting Director. This journey has been demanding, yet profoundly rewarding. I am deeply proud of our collective achievement.

The series also stars Akin Lewis, Seun Akindele, Tomike Adeoye, Shalewa Ashafa, and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko.

Enjoy the first episode of “A Heart on the Line “below: