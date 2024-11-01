New Series Alert! Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka Star in Abimbola Craig’s “A Heart On The Line”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’re a huge fan of the popular series “Skinny Girl in Transit,” buckle up. The producer Abimbola Craig is back with another series, “A Heart On The Line,” set to premiere soon on YouTube.

This series features an incredible lineup, with Ayoola Ayolola, who you know as Mide from “Skinny Girl in Transit,” teaming up once again with Mimi Chaka from “The Men’s Club.” But that’s not all—joining them are  Akin Lewis, Seun Akindele, Tomike Adeoye, Shalewa Ashafa, Fadekemi ∫-Aluko, Ame Aiyejina, Caleb Richards, Oladipo, and Joshua Richard.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Abimbola Craig, who also stars as Tiwalade in “Skinny Girl in Transit,” expressed her enthusiasm about this new series,

🎉 Exciting News! 🎉

After months of dedication and wearing many hats, I’m thrilled to introduce “A Heart On The Line”.
A #BluuTV original series, coming soon to YouTube.

This project has been in the pipeline for a hot minute, and I couldn’t be happier to finally share it with you all.

Stay tuned for what’s to come – I can’t wait to take you on this journey with me!

“A Heart On The Line” is written by Bunmi Ajakaiaye and also directed by Abimbola Craig.

Who else is excited to see Ayoola Ayolola and Mimi Chaka on screen again? We are.

See more details below:

 

