We Love Love! Bunmi & Kehinde George Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Photos

2 hours ago

We love love, and what do we love even more? Seeing couples celebrate their love lives. Today, the BlacksBunmi George of Shredder Gang and her husband Kehinde George, whom she fondly calls Captain Black—are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot back in 2014, and what a beautiful journey it has been!

To mark this special milestone, they shared beautiful family photos on Instagram along with heartfelt messages. Their collaborative post features a sweet video that opens with an adorable kiss, followed by Bunmi lovingly cradling Kehinde’s face. Their two charming boys join in, adding even more joy to the moment.

In their caption, they wrote,

“Some souls just understand each other upon meeting, and some hearts beat as one from the very start. With every year that passes, I love you more than the last. You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Here’s to an amazing 10 years of love and partnership.”

In another post, they shared stunning pictures of themselves, with Bunmi glowing in a white dress and Kehinde looking dapper in a black suit. They sweetly captioned it, “Our love took its first breath 10 years ago 🥰 Yes to 100 years more ON GRACE.”

See their lovely anniversary celebration photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bunmi George (@jbums)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bunmi George (@jbums)

