Countdown to Crowning Begins! Meet the African Beauty Queens at the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant

The excitement is building as Miss Universe kicks off its 73rd edition in Mexico City. This year, 128 contestants from around the globe—Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and more—are ready to compete for that coveted crown.

The event will be filled with thrilling challenges, from personal statements to the evening gown and swimwear rounds, giving contestants a chance to showcase their unique stories, talents, and dreams.

Reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, will have the honour of crowning her successor. Since South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi made history in 2019 as the first Black woman with natural afro-textured hair to win the title, there’s been a strong desire for another African contestant to take the crown. With 19 African representatives this year, the continent’s presence is stronger than ever, fueling hope for an African victory.

Among them is Chidimma Adetshina, proudly representing Nigeria and currently in Mexico. Be sure to check out her journey so far here and learn how you can show your support.

Meet the African delegates who will be shining on the Miss Universe stage below:

Miss Universe Angola – Nelma Tchissola Ferreira

Age: 26

Instagram: @nelma_tchissola_ferreira_

Nelma Tchissola Ferreira, a 26-year-old from Angola, holds a degree in management and company administration. She is dedicated to social causes and volunteering, with a strong desire to make a significant contribution to gender equality and reducing hunger.

Miss Universe Botswana – Thanolo Keutlwile

Age: 28

Instagram: @modeldr_thanolo_keutlwile

Thanolo is a model and a medical doctor at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone. She has walked in various fashion shows both locally and internationally.

Miss Universe Cameroon – Noura Njikam

Age: 25

Instagram: @miss_universe_cameroon

Noura, an environmental science enthusiast and now Miss Universe Cameroon 2024, is on a mission to promote environmental conservation and education. She aims to inspire positive change on a global scale.

Miss Universe Democratic Republic of the Congo– Ilda Amani

Age: 26

Instagram: @ildaamani

Ilda Amani Dorcas is a content creator, an entrepreneur, activist, pageant queen with eight years of experience, model, and student—all rolled into one!

When she’s not studying or preparing for a pageant. Ilda creates engaging travel, beauty, and fashion content across her social media channels and proudly serves as a soft life ambassador.

Miss Universe Côte d’Ivoire – Marie-Emmanuelle Diamala

Age: 20

Instagram: @marie.emmanuelle_diamala

Marie-Emmanuelle, is a student with a passion for environmental conservation and community development.

Miss Universe Equatorial Guinea – Diana Dashaira Mouhafo

Age: 25

Instagram: @dashairamouhafo__

Diana holds a degree in Commerce and Marketing, was a finalist in Business Administration, and has six years of experience in modeling in her home country.

Miss Universe Egypt– Logina Salah

Age: 34

Instagram: @loginasalah

Logina is a finance graduate, a mother, a supermodel, a TV presenter, and a prominent public figure. She was honored as the Most Influential Woman in 2020 by the World Women Foundation.

Miss Universe Eritrea– Snit Tewoldemedhin

Age: 25

Instagram: @misseritreauniverse

Snit is a neuroscience graduate and a certified Lead Guide at a Montessori school. An advocate for children with learning disabilities, she was also crowned Miss Africa USA in 2023.

Miss Universe Guinea– Saran Bah

Age: 29

Instagram: @saranbahofficial

Saran began her modeling career at 19 and won the title of Miss Guinea in 2019, going on to represent Guinea at the 2021 Miss World pageant. She is also actively involved in humanitarian efforts.

Miss Universe Kenya– Irene Ng’endo

Age: 26

Instagram: @irene_mukii

Irene combines her skills as a dancer, teacher, entrepreneur, and software engineer to empower youth through her initiative, Inspiring Revolution. Her work focuses on instilling self-belief through mentorship.

Miss Universe Mauritius– Tania René

Age: 27

Instagram: @tania_rn_

Tania has a successful modeling career and a strong background in project management, exuding confidence and sophistication. Her deep appreciation for Japanese culture adds a fascinating layer to her personality.

Miss Universe Namibia– Prisca Anyolo

Age: 28

Instagram: @priscaanyolo

Prisca is a media professional and entrepreneur who leverages her diverse experience in television production, radio broadcasting, public relations, and content marketing. As the CEO of Elysian Beauty Parlour, she showcases her business acumen and passion for beauty.

Miss Universe Nigeria– Chidimma Adetshina

Age: 22

Instagram: @chichi_vanessa

Chidimma who represented Taraba state, won the title of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and intends to use her platform to address important social issues and inspire positive change in her community.

Miss Universe Senegal– Fatou Bintou Guèye

Age: 23

Instagram: @miss.universsenegal

Fatou is passionate about empowering young girls through education, and her campaign is built around showcasing Senegal’s vibrant culture and heritage.

Miss Universe Somalia– Khadija Omar

Age: 23

Instagram: @khadija.omarr

Khadija Omar is a Somali-Canadian entrepreneur and beauty queen based in Toronto. Her journey from the Hagadera refugee camp in Kenya to becoming the first hijabi Miss Universe Somalia is a powerful story of resilience and empowerment. After relocating to Canada, Khadija, a psychology student, advocates for climate refugees, owns a beauty brand called K Amani that celebrates diversity, and actively engages in public speaking.

Miss Universe South Africa– Mia le Roux

Age: 28

Instagram: @mialerouxx

Mia le Roux was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2024 on 10 August 2024, making history as the first hearing-impaired woman to hold the title. Her win has broken barriers and opened doors for the next generation of women living with disabilities.

Miss Universe Tanzania– Judith Peter Ngusa

Age: 26

Instagram: @jujudith9

Judith, a postpartum health activist from Dar es Salaam, is no stranger to pageantry. She previously competed in Miss United Nations 2022, winning the title, and also placed in the Top 10 at Miss Tanzania 2019.

Miss Universe Zambia– Brandina Lubuli

Age: 28

Instagram: @brandina_lubuli

Brandina is the founder of the Brandina Lubuli Foundation (BLF), which focuses on empowering women and girls through education and advocacy. She made history as the first-ever mother and married woman to represent Zambia at Miss Universe.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe– Sakhile Dube

Age: 25

Instagram: @sakky_zie

Sakhile is a compassionate healthcare advocate and fashion designer committed to promoting universal access to quality medical services and empowering youth through employment opportunities in her country.