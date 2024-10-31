Chidimma Adetshina is Ready for Miss Universe 2024—Here’s How to Vote

The countdown to Miss Universe has begun, and we’re thrilled to see Chidimma Adetshina, the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, officially touch down in Mexico. She’ll be representing Nigeria at the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

So mark your calendars for the grand finale on November 16 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Competing against 128 contestants from around the world, Chidimma will need your support to bring home the crown.

Here’s how you can help: vote for Chidimma by downloading the Miss Universe App, searching for Nigeria, and casting as many votes as you can. Let’s get her that win. You can start voting right here.

As Chidimma kicks off this thrilling adventure, she’s overflowing with gratitude for all the love and support she’s received. She intends to use her platform to tackle important social issues and inspire positive change in her community.

In Mexico, Chidimma is set to make her mark. She’ll be participating in various events, photoshoots, and interviews, showcasing not just her beauty but also her passion for advocacy.

Here’s a sneak peek into her adventures so far:

Day 1: Chidimma arrived in Mexico, and she’s already set to make us proud

Day 2: The day began with a lovely breakfast with her fellow contestants, where they shared their unique stories and celebrated the power of oneness. And can we take a moment to appreciate her stunning pink look from Tphillia? Absolutely gorgeous!

Trust us to bring you all the live details of Chidimma’s journey to the crown as we bring you all the updates leading up to the exciting finale on November 16.