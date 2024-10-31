Connect with us

Beauty News Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is Ready for Miss Universe 2024—Here's How to Vote

Beauty Nollywood Sweet Spot

Forever Fabulous! Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello, Mo Abudu & More Nollywood Queens Prove Age is Just a Number

Beauty Events News Promotions

Beauty In The Motherland: Empowering African Beauty, One Brand at a Time

Beauty Style

Preggo Mamas, Adesua Etomi-Wellington Has The Ultimate Casual Chic Inspo For You

Beauty BN TV Inspired

Mitchell Ihezue & Beauty Tukura Are Owning Their Financial Future—And You Should Too! #HerMoneyHerPower

Beauty

Check Out These Grey Braids Inspo to Elevate and Add Edge to Your Braids

Beauty BN TV Style Sweet Spot

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

Beauty Scoop

Michael Mazi-Michael Wins Mr. World Nigeria 2024 – See Full List of Winners

Beauty Style

Ayra Starr Served Chic and Sultry Lewks at Paris Fashion Week, Have a Look

Beauty Style

Cardi B Served Lewks and Hawt New Mum Bod at Paris Fashion Week

Beauty

Chidimma Adetshina is Ready for Miss Universe 2024—Here’s How to Vote

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The countdown to Miss Universe has begun, and we’re thrilled to see Chidimma Adetshina, the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, officially touch down in Mexico. She’ll be representing Nigeria at the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

So mark your calendars for the grand finale on November 16 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Competing against 128 contestants from around the world, Chidimma will need your support to bring home the crown.

Here’s how you can help: vote for Chidimma by downloading the Miss Universe App, searching for Nigeria, and casting as many votes as you can. Let’s get her that win. You can start voting right here.

As Chidimma kicks off this thrilling adventure, she’s overflowing with gratitude for all the love and support she’s received. She intends to use her platform to tackle important social issues and inspire positive change in her community.

In Mexico, Chidimma is set to make her mark. She’ll be participating in various events, photoshoots, and interviews, showcasing not just her beauty but also her passion for advocacy.

Here’s a sneak peek into her adventures so far:

Day 1: Chidimma arrived in Mexico, and she’s already set to make us proud

Day 2: The day began with a lovely breakfast with her fellow contestants, where they shared their unique stories and celebrated the power of oneness. And can we take a moment to appreciate her stunning pink look from Tphillia? Absolutely gorgeous!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

Trust us to bring you all the live details of Chidimma’s journey to the crown as we bring you all the updates leading up to the exciting finale on November 16.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php