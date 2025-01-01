Connect with us

Chidimma Adetshina Shares Her Big Plans for 2025: Global Travel, Advocacy & More

56 mins ago

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, is starting 2025 with heartfelt wishes and exciting goals. In an Instagram post, the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024 reflected on the holiday season, hoping everyone enjoyed quality time with their loved ones over Christmas.

As she steps into the new year, Chidimma shared her dreams for 2025, including a desire to travel and explore different cultures. She also highlighted her plans as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, focusing on projects that empower women and youth, promote unity, and bring joy to children.

Grateful for the support she’s received, Chidimma thanked her followers for being part of her journey to the Miss Universe stage. She’s looking forward to using her platform to create meaningful change and make this year unforgettable.

Watch her inspiring message in the video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

