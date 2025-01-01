Mercy Aigbe Celebrates 47 in Style with Gorgeous Looks & 2025 Goals

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

“This is what 47 looks like. Beautiful, Bold , Brilliant, Brave!” These were Mercy Aigbe’s words as she celebrated her 47th birthday in style, showcasing two unique outfits.

Wearing a couture dress from Medlin Couture, and traditional iro and buba outfit by Tiwwi Aso Oke for her second look, Mercy shared her excitement for what the new year holds:

Let me officially welcome y’all to my New Chapter! To a New year, To 2025!! Our year of abundance, break through, surplus, breaking boundaries , quantum leaps, joy over flow and our year to sing a New Song!

Check out her birthday photos and her sweet message to herself.

 

