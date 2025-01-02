Anthony Joshua Visits President Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Shares Ambitions to Face Tyson Fury in 2025

Anthony Joshua, the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, spent New Year’s Day visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos. The British-Nigerian athlete, who is in Nigeria for the holiday season, shared his excitement about the country’s energy, describing it as “10/10.”

During the visit, Anthony revealed his ambitious plans for the future. Speaking to journalists, he confidently stated, “My target is to become a three-time world champion and fight Tyson Fury in 2025.” Reflecting on his journey, he added, “Time is of the essence, time is limited. In 2024, when I look back, I believe I could have done more, and I have another chance in 2025 to do more. I’m going to make sure that I take every opportunity that comes my way.”

The president, in a post shared on his official X page, expressed admiration for the boxing champion. “I just had the honour of hosting our very own Anthony Joshua, a true champion and worthy ambassador of Nigeria. Anthony Joshua’s dedication and achievements continue to inspire millions daily,” the president wrote. He also expressed gratitude for the autographed boxing glove gifted by Joshua, describing it as a “symbol of perseverance and excellence—a symbol of what Nigerians are known for. We are Nigeria. Proudly Nigerian.”

The autographed glove, inscribed with the words “To the Great Asiwaju Jagaban Borgu of Africa, Bola A Tinubu,” was a highlight of the visit. Speaking about the experience, Joshua remarked, “I got to meet His Excellency. They did an amazing job hosting me and my family today. It was a great opportunity to see how the country is organised and run, and have big plans for the future.”

