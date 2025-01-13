Former Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury Announces Retirement from Boxing

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has once again announced his retirement from boxing. In a social media post today, the British boxer shared: “I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask.”

This announcement comes less than a month after Fury’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on 21 December, where he faced a unanimous decision defeat. The loss saw Usyk unify the heavyweight world titles, solidifying his position at the top of the division.

However, Fury’s announcement has been met with scepticism, as it’s not the first time the 36-year-old has declared his intention to walk away from the sport. Back in April 2022, the self-proclaimed Gypsy King announced he was done with boxing after defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. Yet, he made a swift return to the ring just six months later.

If this truly marks the end of his illustrious career, Fury leaves behind an impressive legacy. His professional record stands at 34 victories—including 24 knockouts—one draw, and two losses, both at the hands of Usyk in the past year.

Fury’s decision to step away also dashes fans’ hopes for a long-awaited showdown with fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua. During his recent visit to Nigeria over the Christmas holiday, Joshua revealed his ambitious plans for 2025, which included becoming a three-time world champion and securing a fight against Tyson Fury.

Watch Fury’s announcement below: