Cuppy, Naomi Campbell & Anthony Joshua Attend Umar Kamani’s Wedding

3 hours ago

The British billionaire and founder of Pretty Little Thing (PLT), Umar Kamani, tied the knot with his love Nada Adelle in a lavish, multi-million-pound celebration on the French Riviera this weekend. The wedding has been dubbed the “wedding of the year.”

The beautiful couple were joined by superstars including DJ, singer and philanthropist, Cuppy Otedola, who was seen with Nigerian British boxer Anthony Joshua and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The couple kicked off the first evening of their four-day wedding nuptials with a lavish white party at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera, the exclusive resort linked to Eden Rock. The four-day wedding celebration included a poolside welcome party, a white wedding with a surprise performance, and an Indian ceremony, all held in different hotel locations in the South of France.

See more photos of Cuppy from the wedding: 

