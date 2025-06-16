All Thanks to an Aunt, Annie and Nnanna Found Love!

Annie and Nnanna’s journey began when an aunt played cupid and decided to matchmake them. Ever since, their journey has been one of discovering each other and falling deeper in love.

They exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony with their family and friends present to share in their joy. Annie looked ethereal in her white dress, and Nnanna was every bit the dashing groom. They also had an intimate Efik-Igbo traditional wedding where they proudly repped their roots while saying “I do.” Their love is hard to miss and you’ll feel it in every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their love story here:

Annie and Nnanna also had an Efik-Igbo traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

Credits

Groom @ozkarndu

Planner @beatus_events @the_click_events

Makeup @asaaofficial

Hair @tjobeautystudio

Groom’s stylist @groombytn

Bride’s outfit @toecouture

Photography @lucasugoweddings

Reels @durrode @reelsbyvibes