All Thanks to an Aunt, Annie and Nnanna Found Love!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Annie and Nnanna’s journey began when an aunt played cupid and decided to matchmake them. Ever since, their journey has been one of discovering each other and falling deeper in love.

They exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony with their family and friends present to share in their joy. Annie looked ethereal in her white dress, and Nnanna was every bit the dashing groom. They also had an intimate Efik-Igbo traditional wedding where they proudly repped their roots while saying “I do.” Their love is hard to miss and you’ll feel it in every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their love story here:

  

       

          

 

   

         

      

    

  

Annie and Nnanna also had an Efik-Igbo traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

                                         

 

Credits

Groom @ozkarndu
Planner @beatus_events @the_click_events
Makeup @asaaofficial
Hair @tjobeautystudio
Groom’s stylist @groombytn
Bride’s outfit @toecouture
Photography @lucasugoweddings
Reels @durrode @reelsbyvibes

 

