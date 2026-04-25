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Shade Okoya Is Celebrating 49 in the Sweetest Shade of Yellow

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Shade Okoya Is Celebrating 49 in the Sweetest Shade of Yellow

Shade Okoya celebrates her 49th birthday in a custom mustard-gold embellished gown by Tubobereni. Photographed by Felix Crown, the style icon pairs the beaded look with a sculptural gele by Taiwo’s Touch and beauty by Tenny Coco for a definitive masterclass in regal Nigerian glamour.
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A portrait of Shade Okoya standing next to a gold-trimmed mirror, showing her reflection and the detail of her silver choker and drop earrings.

A portrait of Shade Okoya standing next to a gold-trimmed mirror, showing her reflection and the detail of her silver choker and drop earrings. Photo Credit: Shade Okoya/Instagram

We knew that yellow is a very good, sweet colour, but what we did not know is that yellow lace on Shade Okoya is just the perfect shade of sunshine you need to brighten up your Saturday. The businesswoman, philanthropist, and style icon marks her 49th birthday today, and she has chosen to celebrate it in the most beautiful way — a full photoshoot, dressed to the nines, looking every bit like a woman who knows exactly who she is and what she deserves.

And the look? It is a lot of good things at once.

Shade steps out in a floor-length, long-sleeved fitted gown in a rich mustard-gold fabric covered entirely in beadwork and embellishment. The beading runs across the bodice in curved and linear geometric patterns, giving the dress a structured, considered quality. At the hip, a fringe peplum detail adds movement and dimension to what is otherwise a slim, column silhouette that narrows all the way to the floor. The sleeves are sheer with the same beading running through them from shoulder to wrist, and the neckline sits in a modest V that keeps the whole look elegant.

Shade Okoya in a luxury walk-in closet, wearing a beaded yellow lace dress with sheer sleeves and a fringe peplum detail.

hade Okoya showcases the movement of her fringe-peplum Tubobereni gown. Her precise beauty look, featuring defined lashes and a neutral lip, was created by Aishat Kashaam (Tenny Coco). Photo Credit: Shade Okoya/Instagram

Her gele is tall, sculptural, and tied in the same golden yellow fabric, gathered and folded into a full, structured shape with a rosette detail at the front. It is the finishing touch that pulls the entire look into a complete, unified picture. She keeps her jewellery in silver, a layered choker and drop earrings, a deliberate contrast that stops the look from being overwhelmed by all that gold. Her shoes are pointed-toe satin heels in a matching yellow with an embellished detail at the toe, and her makeup is full and precise, with defined lashes and a clean, neutral lip.

A full-length portrait of Shade Okoya on her 49th birthday, wearing a mustard gold embellished floor-length gown by Tubobereni and a sculptural yellow gele.

Business mogul Shade Okoya celebrates her 49th birthday in a custom mustard gold beaded gown by Tubobereni. The look features geometric beading and a sculptural gele by Taiwo’s Touch, captured in an opulent interior by Felix Crown. Photo Credit: Shade Okoya/Instagram

Yellow was clearly the right call. From the gown to the gele to the shoes, Shade Okoya committed to the colour completely and the result speaks for itself.

See more photos below

 

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A post shared by Shade Okoya (@shade.okoya)

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