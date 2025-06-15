Real Warri Pikin Pulled Off the Sweetest Baby Reveal on Father’s Day

The Asuoha family just gave us the kind of Father’s Day surprise that feels soft, grounded, and seriously sweet. Anita Asuoha — you know her as Real Warri Pikin — dropped a video on Instagram that’s part tribute, part family flex, and full baby announcement.

The reveal came in the form of a gorgeous family video on Instagram. The kids are dressed in matching brown and white, giving coordinated cuteness. The girls wore adorable brown dresses with white sneakers, while their brother matched his dad’s outfit perfectly in a brown suit and white tee.

They’re singing Spyro’s Father’s Day song to their dad, and the vibes are joyful from the very first frame. And then Anita appears. She joins the moment in a brown off-shoulder dress that flows around her, her baby bump quietly making its debut.

In the caption, she shared the most touching words about her husband and the life they’ve built together.

One of the best decisions I’ve made in life was saying “yes” to my husband.

Because in choosing him, I didn’t just get the most loving partner, I gave my children the best father.

Loving, caring, steady, strong, super supportive, and fiercely committed to Family and most of all God.

You’re the kind of man who makes parenting look like purpose. As we prepare to welcome another heartbeat into our family, I’m reminded again that this life, our life, is a gift. Happy Father’s Day, my love.

We’re so blessed to have you.

Between the coordinated looks, the music, the kids, and Anita’s quiet glow, it’s giving family, love and everything that really matters.