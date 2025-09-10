Anita Asuoha Is Expecting a Baby Girl! Watch the Sweet Family Gender Reveal

Lately, babies have been having quite the season — and the attention too. First, it was Toke Makinwa announcing that she was having a girl, followed by Priscilla Ojo revealing hers was a boy (both women have since welcomed their little ones, by the way).

And now Anita Asuoha, who hit us with the news of her pregnancy on Father’s Day earlier this year, has just announced that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl! The comedian, fondly known as Real Warri Pikin, shared the sweetest family gender reveal moment, and it was every bit as heartwarming as you’d expect.

In the video, Anita playfully prayed for a boy to even the score, as she’s already mum to two girls and one boy, Ebube — who’s been begging for a little brother. One by one, her kids joined in to share their wishes: Chidera and Stella rooted for a girl, while Ebube’s hopeful plea for a baby brother melted hearts. Even their dad kept things light, saying he’d be happy either way because a baby is always a blessing.

When it was time for the big reveal, the couple dipped glasses into a cake filled with coloured cream, eyes squeezed shut in anticipation. Moments later, the pink surprise sent Chidera and Stella into squeals of delight, while Ebube’s little disappointed smile earned him warm hugs and promises of a baby brother in the future.

The reveal felt like a snapshot of pure family love and togetherness.