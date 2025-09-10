Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Anita Asuoha Is Expecting a Baby Girl! Watch the Sweet Family Gender Reveal

Music Scoop

It’s Happening! Asake Announces 3-City Mr. Money African Tour for December

Scoop Style Weddings

Lisa Folawiyo Captured Sunset Perfection in Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding Looks

Scoop Style

Liquorose and Ini Edo Just Gave Us Two Completely Different Ways to Do Glam

Scoop Style

Sweetness Overload! The Otedola Women Look Gorgeous in This Family Wedding Photo

Music Scoop Style

2025 MTV VMAs: Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing

Scoop Style

Jackie Aina Stuns in Veekee James at Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi's Traditional Wedding

Culture Scoop Style

Culture Served Hot! Thelma Lawson Rocks a Timeless Kalabari Look for Big Brother Naija

Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Honour Ifeoma Ajibade With Sentimental Wedding Looks by Lisa Folawiyo

Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Gave Us Fashion Geometry Lesson in Black Leather & Mesh at the VMAs

Scoop

Anita Asuoha Is Expecting a Baby Girl! Watch the Sweet Family Gender Reveal

It’s official — Real Warri Pikin is expecting a girl! Watch her emotional family gender reveal, complete with hugs, giggles, and a pink surprise.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lately, babies have been having quite the season — and the attention too. First, it was Toke Makinwa announcing that she was having a girl, followed by Priscilla Ojo revealing hers was a boy (both women have since welcomed their little ones, by the way).

And now Anita Asuoha, who hit us with the news of her pregnancy on Father’s Day earlier this year, has just announced that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl! The comedian, fondly known as Real Warri Pikin, shared the sweetest family gender reveal moment, and it was every bit as heartwarming as you’d expect.

In the video, Anita playfully prayed for a boy to even the score, as she’s already mum to two girls and one boy, Ebube — who’s been begging for a little brother. One by one, her kids joined in to share their wishes: Chidera and Stella rooted for a girl, while Ebube’s hopeful plea for a baby brother melted hearts. Even their dad kept things light, saying he’d be happy either way because a baby is always a blessing.

When it was time for the big reveal, the couple dipped glasses into a cake filled with coloured cream, eyes squeezed shut in anticipation. Moments later, the pink surprise sent Chidera and Stella into squeals of delight, while Ebube’s little disappointed smile earned him warm hugs and promises of a baby brother in the future.

The reveal felt like a snapshot of pure family love and togetherness.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php