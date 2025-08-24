All the Beautiful Moments From Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Baby Shower | It’s a Boy!

Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, are preparing to welcome their first child, and their baby shower was a true celebration of family, love, and community.

The couple were showered with affection through not one but two gatherings, lovingly organised by Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Good Hair), Priscilla’s mum Iyabo Ojo, her manager Layole Oyatogun, and her sister-in-law Fatma.

The first party brought everyone together outdoors, with Priscilla glowing in a purple dress and Juma in white as they revealed, through a burst of blue smoke, that they’re expecting a baby boy. Guests cheered, laughed, and enjoyed sweet treats in a warm setting decorated with teddy bears and soft details for the little one to come.

The second gathering was an elegant indoor baby shower, where Priscilla, dressed in a beautiful feathered gown, enjoyed baby shower games, desserts, and time with loved ones. A giant “Baby Boy” balloon and a shower of blue confetti confirmed the joyful news once more.

Catch all the moments below