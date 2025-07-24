Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Are Expecting Their First Baby! See the Sweet Photos

Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, have shared the happiest news — they’re expecting their first child!

The couple, who tied the knot three months ago in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends, announced the news on Instagram with the sweetest caption:

MOM & DAD 🤍✨

BLESSED • GRATEFUL • THANKFUL.

The photos are just as beautiful as the announcement. In one, Priscilla glows in a fitted white crop top and blue boyfriend jeans that show off her growing baby bump. Her husband, matching in a simple white T-shirt and jeans, kneels beside her, cradling her belly with both hands and planting a kiss on it.

In another, they sit close together on a cosy couch — Priscilla’s sleek, straight hair cascading over her shoulders as she holds up ultrasound photos, while Juma leans in beside her with a warm smile. One more photo captures them standing, her husband wrapping his arms around her from behind in their matching white-and-denim look. Priscilla rests her hands on his, her smile soft and content, as if savouring the beauty of this new chapter.

See their photos below