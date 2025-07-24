Scoop
Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Are Expecting Their First Baby! See the Sweet Photos
Priscilla Ojo is glowing and grateful as she shares that she and Juma Jux are expecting their first baby.
Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, have shared the happiest news — they’re expecting their first child!
The couple, who tied the knot three months ago in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends, announced the news on Instagram with the sweetest caption:
MOM & DAD 🤍✨
BLESSED • GRATEFUL • THANKFUL.
The photos are just as beautiful as the announcement. In one, Priscilla glows in a fitted white crop top and blue boyfriend jeans that show off her growing baby bump. Her husband, matching in a simple white T-shirt and jeans, kneels beside her, cradling her belly with both hands and planting a kiss on it.
In another, they sit close together on a cosy couch — Priscilla’s sleek, straight hair cascading over her shoulders as she holds up ultrasound photos, while Juma leans in beside her with a warm smile. One more photo captures them standing, her husband wrapping his arms around her from behind in their matching white-and-denim look. Priscilla rests her hands on his, her smile soft and content, as if savouring the beauty of this new chapter.
See their photos below
View this post on Instagram