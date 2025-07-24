Michelle Agyemang Is the 19-Year-Old Who’s Become England’s Euro 2025 Hero

Four years ago, Michelle Agyemang was just a teenager tossing balls back to her heroes at Wembley. Today, she’s one of England’s brightest hopes and the reason the Lionesses are still standing tall at Euro 2025.

At just 19, the Arsenal forward has been England’s unlikely hero of the tournament, scoring three goals in just four senior caps, two of which have been late equalisers that saved England from an early exit. Her 96th-minute equaliser against Italy and her goal in the comeback against Sweden have already written her name into England’s football history, long before she’s even had a full season as a first-team regular at club level.

“Three years ago, I was just a kid throwing the ball to some of these girls,” Agyemang told ITV after the Italy match.”To see my team celebrate with me and most of these girls I haven’t even known for more than two months, but it shows the togetherness that we have as a team, and the fight, the heart, the team spirit that we have.”

Born in Essex to Ghanaian parents, Agyemang grew up in a family of divided football loyalties. Her dad is a Manchester United fan, her brother supports Chelsea, and her sister cheers for West Ham. But for Michelle, it was always Arsenal. She joined the Gunners at six, worked her way through the academy, and made her senior debut in 2022 at just 16. Since then, she has spent loan spells at Watford and Brighton, scored crucial goals, and even earned the Women’s Young Player of the Season award last year.

Off the pitch, she’s just as impressive. Agyemang is balancing football with studies in business management at King’s College London and, fun fact, plays the piano to relax during tournaments. But it’s at Euro 2025 where she has truly exploded onto the scene – and her name, which translates from Ghanaian as “saviour of a nation,” feels almost prophetic now.

A few months ago, her hopes of making the Euro squad seemed slim. She was a last-minute call-up in April, replacing the injured Alessia Russo, and scored just 41 seconds into her debut against Belgium in the Nations League. Since then, she hasn’t looked back.

“She’s inevitable,” England captain Leah Williamson said about her teenage teammate, and it’s hard to argue. Now, England are through to the Euro 2025 final against Spain, and the girl who once fetched balls for Beth Mead at Wembley could be the one to help bring the trophy home again.