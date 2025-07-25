Ayra Starr’s “Hot Body” Is Here & It’s the Ultimate Feel-Good Party Track

Ayra Starr is keeping the vibes alive with the release of her brand-new single, “Hot Body” – a flirty, feel-good party anthem that’s all about living in the moment and letting loose on the dancefloor.

The track arrives just three months after “Gimme Dat,” her electrifying collaboration with Wizkid. Now, with “Hot Body,” Ayra switches into full party mode, delivering hooks and playful lyrics that celebrate attraction, confidence, and the thrill of a carefree night out.

With its pulsating beats and cheeky chorus – “I wanna rock your hot body” – “Hot Body” is set to dominate your playlists and dancefloors alike. Fans are already calling it the perfect weekend anthem, and with Ayra teasing more music on the way, it seems the “Sabi Girl” is just getting started.

Listen